Europe needs to boost its defense strategy, especially as the future of American support in NATO becomes less certain.

Poland is taking confident steps to lead by example, committing 4 percent of its GDP to defense. This isn't just a financial figure; it's a declaration of intent. Poland’s recent moves, including a $12 billion deal to acquire 96 Apache attack helicopters from the US, along with investments in Abrams tanks, Patriot missiles, and F-35 jets, demonstrate a serious commitment to fortifying its military capabilities.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Poland's defense strategy is not merely about increasing troop numbers, though it does plan to expand its military to 300,000 personnel by 2035. The country is also focused on modernizing its equipment and enhancing its overall military readiness. By securing advanced weaponry and establishing partnerships with countries like South Korea, Poland is positioning itself as a formidable military force within NATO.

Advertisement

On a recent trip to Warsaw, the effects of the neighboring war are keenly felt. The city’s war memorabilia shops, filled with relics of past invasions by Germany and Russia, reflect a national consciousness deeply shaped by history. Conversations with friends and locals reveal a strong sense of unfinished business, a collective memory that drives Poland’s current military posture. I got the distinct feeling that the Poles felt they had a score to settle, though it was subtle and not overt or aggressive. Just an unseen feeling, a sense of: “We’ve seen this play out before, but this time we will be ready.”

Other Topics of Interest Russia May Receive Iranian Analogue of HIMARS – Fath-360 Tehran has reportedly signed a new agreement with Moscow that would provide a supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to augment their previous aid in licensing kamikaze drone production to the Kremlin.

Impressively Poland's military now ranks as NATO’s third largest, with 216,100 personnel. The country has made substantial investments in modernizing its armed forces, acquiring advanced systems like K2 tanks and K9 howitzers through its partnerships with South Korea. This level of commitment to defense should serve as a beacon for the rest of Europe.

Advertisement

France and the UK, despite their significant military capabilities, lag behind Poland's commitment. If they were to allocate 4 percent of GDP to defense and match Poland’s example, it would not only enhance their ability to protect their own interests but also reduce their reliance on US support. France, with its nuclear arsenal and global military reach, is particularly well-positioned to take the lead. Similarly, the UK, especially in the post-Brexit era, has a unique opportunity to redefine its role on the world stage. Strengthening its military through increased defense spending would reinforce its position in global security. I, like many other observant Brits, am holding my breath for the outcome of Starmer’s ‘root and branch review of UK armed forces.’

Other European nations, such as Germany, Italy, and Spain, also need to step up. Germany, with its strong economy, has rightly faced criticism for not meeting NATO's spending targets. By committing more resources to defense, Germany could address these criticisms and significantly bolster NATO’s collective strength.

This isn’t just about military budgets. It’s about ensuring Europe can defend itself in an increasingly unpredictable world. The war in Ukraine has shown the importance of being prepared for sudden threats. Europe can no longer afford to rely heavily on external support.

Advertisement

As traditional alliances face new challenges and global threats continue to rise, Europe must be ready to defend itself. Poland’s actions set a new standard that others should follow. France, the UK, and the rest of Europe must recognize the critical importance of strong defense forces and act accordingly. Investing in defense is not optional – it is essential.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.