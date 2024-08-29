This year marks the 20th anniversary of the commissioning and start-up of Unit 2 of the Khmelnitsky NPP, in August, and Unit 4 of the Rivne NPP, in October. These were the second and third nuclear power plants built by Energoatom since Ukraine’s independence. These significantly strengthened the nation’s power system, adding 2,000 MW·h of basic capacity.

Both power units saw the installation of the latest control, fire protection, and anti-seismic protection systems. At the time of commissioning, the facilities were the most modern power units in the domestic nuclear estate. They increased the capacity of Ukrainian nuclear power plants to 13,835 MW and the share of nuclear generation for the country’s energy needs to over 50 percent.

Because of the presence of these nuclear power plants, we are able today to avoid even worse mass power outages and other consequences of Russia’s attacks on our energy infrastructure. The stable operation of nuclear power generation currently provides more than 80 percent of the population's electricity needs.

When the decision was made to complete the construction of those two power units at the end of the 1990s, there was no generation shortfall in Ukraine. Their installed capacity was more than enough to meet the needs of a growing economy and the population. Power cuts in the 1990s resulted from other causes such as chronic non-payments and a lack of funds for the purchase of fuel for nuclear power plants and thermal power plants.

It stands to reason that the economic development, the production sector and, in fact, the entire business community depend on the reliability of power supply.

Under these circumstances, it is a crime against the people of Ukraine and subsequent generations to stop the development of the national nuclear power industry. Some politicians and “experts” are urging the Verkhovna Rada not to vote on the draft Law No. 11146 “On the siting, design and construction of Units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnitsky Nuclear Power Plant.”

Energy independence, accelerated post-war development and advancement for our state is impossible without new nuclear facilities. Alternative forms of electrical power generation will not be able to adequately replace nuclear energy in the nearest future.

A long time ago, the civilized world decided on that and agreed to triple the nuclear power facilities by 2050, signing the Declaration of the COP28 UN Conference on Climate Change. The same declaration recognizes the key role of nuclear energy in achieving net zero emission of greenhouse gases. Ukraine also joined the Declaration, its role in the development of world nuclear power engineering has long been recognized by everyone.

Projects for the construction of new nuclear power units are supported by our strategic partners, not only in the long-term, but also in the short-term. These will be able to help solve the problem of power shortage caused by continued Russian attacks. That was stated by the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker during her visit to Kyiv at the end of July this year.

For its part, Energoatom has already completed a prodigious amount of work to prepare for the construction of Units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnitsky NPP and the start of equipment installation. Along with this, preparations are also underway for the construction of Units 5 and 6 at the plant using Westinghouse AP1000 technology.

Therefore, rest assured that those of us who work in Ukraine’s nuclear industry will come through - we did it then, we will do it now.

Acting CEO of JSC “NNEGC “Energoatom”

Petro Kotin

