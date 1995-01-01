War
Nuclear Power
Latest
Energy
OPINION: We Did It Then, We Will Do It Now
20 years ago both the Khmelnitsky and Rivne Nuclear Power Plants saw extensive development of their capability to support Ukraine’s energy requirements.
By Petro Kotin
13h ago
