Latest
War in Ukraine
Jan. 20, 12:28
IAEA head Rafael Grossi has repeatedly warned of "persistent nuclear safety and security risks at the site".
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 11:49
Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been on the ground monitoring the plant since September 2022, six months after it was captured by Moscow's forces.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 2, 2023
Ukraine said that two power lines connecting its electricity grid to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were cut overnight.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 9, 2023
The first of these attempts by Ukraine’s military intelligence occurred in August 2022, with the primary objective being the establishment of a bridgehead on the left bank of the region.
Europe
Sep. 28, 2023
Environmental campaigner’s report labels the situation as “a dangerous nuclear crisis, unprecedented in the history of nuclear power” and criticizes the actions of the UN’s nuclear watchdog.
Energy
Aug. 23, 2023
The UK’s Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps has announced loan guarantees to supply Ukraine with enriched uranium, a key component of nuclear fuel.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 25, 2023
The IAEA had still not been given access to the roofs of the reactor buildings and their turbine halls, the organisation’s latest statement said.
Counteroffensive
Jul. 25, 2023
Your news for the morning of Tuesday, July 25 – Day 517 of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
Russia
Jul. 21, 2023
Kyiv Post has uncovered a new Russian propaganda campaign that could be the precursor to a possible Russian staged incident at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in occupied Zaporizhzhia.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
Russian rear being hit; Seals smack Russian post on Dnipro; no major territory gains, but new hints in the south; no ‘monopoly of initiative’ due to parity of weapons and tactics, says analyst.
Ukraine
Jul. 9, 2023
Poland is one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters within NATO and has said it wants “security guarantees” for the country from other NATO members.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 9, 2023
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 8, 2023
Shortly after it launche its full-scale invasion, Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and turned it into a military base, from which it now threatens a fresh man-made catastrophe.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 5, 2023
Ukrainian and French leaders touch base on eve of NATO summit in Vilnius
War in Ukraine
Jul. 3, 2023
If the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is blown up, the official advice to Kyiv residents is not to panic and wait for instructions. Kyiv embassies and NGOs don’t seem worried.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 2, 2023
Russia may stage terrorist attack on ZNPP to scare the world with consequences of war, politically influence Ukraine's counteroffensive – Volodymyr Zelensky