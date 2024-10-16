Pope Francis’ recent announcement of 21 new cardinals, including the youngest in history, Bishop Mykola Bychok of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church (UGCC), was met with excitement among Ukrainians around the world, but it also raised questions. Why wasn’t the head of the UGCC, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, chosen to represent the Church in this significant role? Throughout its history the UGCC has played a critical role in Ukraine’s ongoing fight for sovereignty and national identity.

Patriarch Sviatoslav, a staunch advocate for Ukraine, has been a leading voice against Russia’s war on Ukraine, using his platform to call for peace and support for the Ukrainian people. As the head of the largest Eastern-Rite Catholic Church, he has consistently brought attention to the plight of Ukraine and its people, urging the global Catholic community to stand in solidarity with them. His active role in guiding the Church through crisis would make him a fitting candidate for a cardinalate, especially given his international influence.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

However, Pope Francis’ selection of Bishop Bychok, a relatively young and globally lesser-known figure within the UGCC, suggests a different approach by the Vatican. This decision raises questions about the Pope’s broader intentions regarding the Eastern Churches and his vision for the global Catholic Church.

Other Topics of Interest Is Germany Committed to Ukraine's Future? | Capital Questions In this episode of "Capital Questions," TVP World explores Germany’s changing role in the EU. Once a powerhouse of integration and strength, can Germany still lead in 2024?

Bishop Bychok’s appointment indeed strengthens the presence of the UGCC within the global Church, and that is a good thing. But it also signals that the Vatican prefers a decentralized representation of the UGCC on the world stage. While Bishop Bychok’s appointment is significant, important and well-deserved, the question remains: Why did the Pope not elevate the figure who heads the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church?

Pope Francis has shown a consistent desire to emphasize the universality of the Church, often making appointments that reflect the Church’s global reach and diversity. By elevating Bishop Bychok, a figure who has worked in both the U.S. and Australia, the Vatican clearly meant to send a message.

Advertisement

Throughout his time as the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has sought to position the Vatican as a neutral mediator in global conflicts, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. By not appointing Patriarch Sviatoslav, a vocal critic of Russian aggression, we believe the Pope is appeasing Moscow.

Some religious experts interpreted the move as an attempt to sideline Ukraine’s primary spiritual leader during a time when the country most needs vocal international support. In bypassing Patriarch Sviatoslav, the Vatican is sending the wrong message – that the suffering of Ukraine is not as high a priority on the Church’s global agenda as many Ukrainians know it should be.

For Ukrainians and their supporters, the omission is a missed opportunity to further amplify the voice of a leader who has shown deep commitment to peace, justice and the protection of human dignity in the face of Russian aggression. Elevating His Beatitude Sviatoslav to the College of Cardinals would have been a powerful symbol of solidarity, not just with the Ukrainian people, but with all those who resist oppression and strive for peace throughout the world.

Advertisement

Ultimately, while Bishop Bychok’s appointment is cause for celebration, it also serves as a moment for reflection. The Catholic Church, especially in times of geopolitical conflict, plays a vital role in guiding the moral conscience of the global community. His Beatitude Sviatoslav’s absence from this list of new cardinals leaves many in our community wondering to what extent the Vatican truly understands the depth of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church’s role in the country’s spiritual and political resistance.

See the original here.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.