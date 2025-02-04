Read here, for Part I.

Foreign Stuff for Ukraine

This all really was linked to January being the month of the year, but just last week the news told us:

- Netherlands promises €400 million, for long-range drones, artillery shells, and air defense. Also 26 Ukrainian F-16 maintenance crew chiefs are finishing up Dutch training.

Ukrainian service personnel officials, and Dutch counterparts in front of an F-16 jet to be sent to Ukraine.

- Sweden announces its largest military aid package to Ukraine to date, valued at SEK 13.5 billion ($1.2 billion). Key features are 16 CB 90 combat boats, and investment in arms manufacturing in Ukraine.

- Finland announces its 27th package of defense assistance, worth €198 million, to Ukraine.

- The Czech Republic announces round two of “Let’s crowd-fund hundreds of thousands of artillery shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU),” and also – of course we still have to see it – plans to increase 155mm shell production inside Ukraine.

None of that, as nearly as I can tell, reached the US mainstream. So, beating the dead horse, q.v.

But the outside assistance development this week I’d like to highlight is this: According to BBC, Britain will restart its “Homes for Ukraine” program (source: BBC) thereby once again allowing Ukrainian war refugees to live and work in the UK for the duration. Right now there are about 190,000 Ukrainian refugees in Blighty all mightily impressed with local queing culture and griping about the weather.

Against the background of the US’ present energetic prosecution of immigrants and attempts to change the Constitution to make it harder for a person born in the US to become an American, the British move to take aboard more Ukrainians is hard to see in any other way than a moral decision of a government that decided to do the right thing.

Britain also is no slacker when it comes to helping the Ukrainians with weapons and some other things I’m not allowed to talk about – but average people are more important.

Immigration policy in the UK is politically-sensitive. So clearly worth a patriotic Bulldog image. It may be a small thing in the grand scheme of things, but right now the British have opened their doors to Ukrainians in need, and the British should be proud of themselves.

The “V” at the end of the “Q”

OK, that was a partial (phew!) overview of some of the news this week, and to reiterate, the point I’m trying to make is that none of it was obscure.

Overall, the picture from inside Ukraine is, “War continuing, destruction continuing, Russia is getting hit and that’s good news. But it’s not like either side is exhausted or interested in making concessions to get the fighting stopped.” Fair enough?

Well, on Thursday the newly anointed US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had a chat with the pro-Trump former Fox reporter Megyn Kelly (image). Among other things they discussed Ukraine, and this, leading off with agreement that Ukraine is defeated, is what went out to Ms. Kelly’s 3 million+ blog followers prior to forwarding:

Kelly: “They’ve (the Ukrainians) lost. We just have to be realistic about the fact that Ukraine has lost. It’s not going to gain back any of this ground. And we need a negotiated settlement now. Before we keep throwing good money after bad. And we can’t afford it. We’ve got Americans who are suffering now. I think that’s the majority view, even on the Republican side.”

Rubio: “It also happens to be the reality on the ground. First let me say this. We think that what Putin did was terrible. Invading a country, the atrocities he’s committed. He did horrible things. But, what, the dishonesty that has existed is that we somehow led people to believe that Ukraine would be able not just to defeat Russia, but destroy ’em. Push them all the way back to what the world looked like in 2012. Or 2014 before the Russians took Crimea and the like. And the result, what they have been asking for the last year and a half, is to fund a stalemate. A protracted stalemate. In which human suffering continues. Meanwhile, Ukraine is being set back 100 years. Their energy grid is being wiped out. Someone’s going to have to pay for all this reconstruction after the fact. Many Ukrainian have left Ukraine and are living in other countries now. They may never return. And that’s their future and it’s in danger in that regard…at the end of the day, he’s got, if you imagine you are a Ukrainian and the Russians have made you suffer so much, and now you’re going to let them keep land? People will be upset about that in Ukraine and you would understand it…there’s going to have to be a lot of hard work done. And I think only the United States under the leadership of President Trump can make that possible.”