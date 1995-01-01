War
Artillery
Latest
War in Ukraine
‘Shoot and Scoot’ – War in Ukraine Overturns Another Conventional Tenet of War
The threat from drones, loitering munitions and precision-guided weapons applies as much to artillery systems as it does to tanks and other armored vehicles.
By Steve Brown
Jun. 15
