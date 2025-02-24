I’ll save the three-year-anniversary stuff until next review. But thank you. This blog is a two way deal and I promise you I get a lot more out of it than I put into it.

This week, like last week, “ceasefire” talks and US-Russia-Europe diplomacy dominated the news.

Art of the Deal? Not convinced. I think I know dumb diplomacy when I see it.

OK, over the past seven days the United States of America, primarily in the person of Donald J. Trump himself, but also his entourage, have moved to demolish US geopolitical positioning as a supporter of Ukraine and democracy, and as an inveterate opponent of an aggressive and militaristic Russia.

I am not making a bit of this up nor am I exaggerating. The past week saw the US foreign policy leadership:

- Blame Ukraine for starting the war with Russia

- Call President Volodymyr Zelensky “a dictator”

- Question Zelensky’s legitimacy

- Demand Ukraine ignore its constitution and hold wartime elections

- Lie about Zelensky’s popularity (Trump said 4%, the actual number is 50–57%)

- Offer Ukraine a minerals development contract so punitive in its terms, that the Versailles Treaty signed by Germany at the end of WWI was less exploitative

- Accuse Zelensky of sabotaging the peace plan because he didn’t sign a colonialist deal that would have impressed Leopold II of Belgium

- Opine that Russia could have defeated Ukraine any time it wanted to

- Refuse to condemn Russian aggression in a three-year-invasion anniversary statement by G7 nations

- Refuse to allow language about Ukrainian territorial integrity into a UN declaration about the same thing

- Announce 40% cuts to Pentagon spending over the next five years with forces in Europe squarely targeted for Reductions in Force (RIF)

- Declare the Republican-led Congress won’t even consider more military aid to Ukraine

- State that, really, there is no reason for Ukraine to be present at peace talks with Russia

The result of such an avalanche of thunderous foreign policy pronouncements was predictable.

All manner of Trump appointees and allies (Waltz, Rubio, Wirtkoff, Vance, Thune) wound up, in 24–72 hours, in front of a reporter or press pack and under fire with humiliating Q&A asking them to explain how all that possibly made sense.

Probably the most-repeated question was about Trump’s statement that Ukraine started the Russo-Ukraine War and was responsible for it. Over and over Trump’s men repeated “Donald Trump is the greatest deal-maker in the world.” More generally, the defense tactic adopted was to evade unpleasant questions about what Trump said and switch subjects, which is never a good look.

Equally unsurprisingly, the American messaging chaos roared across the Ukrainian media spectrum like a bad taco through a Midwesterner’s stomach. Zelensky went on TV and explained to voters he wasn’t going to sign away national mineral rights to anyone for a song and that, like he said before a bunch of times, Ukraine must be at the peace table and Ukraine must get iron-clad security guarantees. Absent either of those two things, no peace, not even a ceasefire.

As even an indifferently-read policy maker might expect from a nation invaded and at war, Ukrainian society closed ranks. In the wake of the Trump administration assault, Zelensky’s popularity soared. The most recent poll I saw was 57%, which is pretty good after three years of war in a country with a free and pretty aggressive media.

Trump, after a month in office, and running a government that, as a matter of state policy, cuts out mainstream media the administration doesn’t like, is at about 43% and falling, I read.

On the mineral rights deal, Zelensky did the standard lateral and said sure, great idea, Ukraine would definitely think about it and get back to the US after a detailed study. This how adult diplomats conduct business.

A pretty reliable source told me Zelensky was locked and loaded and ready for the Americans to stick a rip-off contract under his nose, and that the only real surprise of the exchange was that the American envoy with the piece of paper in his briefcase (Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent) actually seemed seriously to expect Ukraine’s President would sign away national mineral rights without reading the contract.

America’s top diplomat Marc Rubio, in a subsequent interview by a freelance reporter hand-picked by the State Department (i.e., this was not by mainstream media), said Zelensky was causing problems, but that was either American weaseling or incompetence. Seriously? Sign away national mineral rights on terms worse than the Versailles treaty? Rubio actually expected America could trick Zelensky into doing that.

CNN had a pretty excellent lede on it all, which I’ll paraphrase: “The US hoped to acquire major Ukrainian mineral rights, but President Volodymyr Zelensky knew a bad deal when he saw one.”

Meanwhile the supposedly weak Europeans the administration thought it had brow-beaten into passivity last week, pretty much all lined up on Ukraine’s side.

France, Germany, Britain – they all said what the Americans were doing is awful, Russia is an enemy and a menace, and even if the Americans want to cut and run on democracy, Europe sure the Hell won’t.

Then the French and the British announced they would send national leaders to DC to tell Trump their countries are on board with a security deal for Ukraine – but only with the US or NATO backing it.

This is identical to the Ukrainian position, and another solid example of how competent diplomats do diplomacy. Killing an initiative while pretending to be for it is a textbook move. The Americans really should pay attention. They might learn something.

In the Swedish parliament this week they passed a record Ukraine military aid bill and – it’s hard to communicate how extraordinary this is for Sweden – when the gavel came down and the bill became law, all the legislators applauded and enjoyed a common feeling of a job well done.

Obviously, getting a big group of Swedes to applaud anything spontaneously, well, it’s not easy and you need a pretty strong catalyst.

My contention: Donald Trump’s foreign policy and treatment of Ukraine is so odious to Swedish lawmakers, that an entire legislature of placid middle-aged Swedish politicians brought up not to show emotion in public, felt so stoked after passing a law cocking a snook at Donald Trump’s abandonment policy towards Europe and Ukraine, that they cheered it.

Me, I would say this is acid test proof of the effectiveness of modern American foreign policy. Screen grab of the Swedish parliament displaying emotion.

Rare image of an entire legislature of Swedes spontaneously applauding, specifically because they just approved a big Ukraine support package when America’s national leadership has been saying supporting Ukraine is an awful idea.

But if I am honest, the big kahuna unforced US foreign policy disaster, the one that Putin and his gang have been working towards for years, the really epic own of the Trump team, is that the Kremlin got some of their senior representatives into a room in Riyadh this week and afterward the Americans announced they had listened to the Russians, they understood the Russians had concerns, and that America takes Russia’s positions very seriously.

This is the Kremlin, three years into an unprovoked war that has killed or wounded, so far, about 1.5 million people, next to NATO. The old US stance was aggression will never stand and that Russia is a prime adversary not just of America, but America’s closest allies.

The new American position, obviously, is that the United States of America supports law of the jungle and abandoning the weak so that the big boys can get what they want. Russia is huge. America gets it. Freedom isn’t for everyone. Going forward, UN conventions and principles like the inviolability of international borders cannot necessarily expect US support. Rather, America’s foreign policy will be driven by situational ethics.

Cause and effect, if this isn’t President Trump and his merry men waving a green starting flag for more Chinese aggression against Taiwan, and heck, the entire South China Sea, and heck, the way the Chinese are building warships and missiles let’s throw in the Philippines and the Marianas, then I don’t know what is.

Historical implications, we are left with nothing less than the United States’ handing the Russian Federation the demolition of NATO on a plate, and tacit US approval of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the at-gunpoint theft of Ukrainian territory, and near-enslavement of millions of Ukrainians. These all have been Russian foreign policy goals for decades.

The Trump administration clearly thinks it’s clever. In fact, it just gifted the Kremlin a once-in-a-century victory. Image of a happy Stalin.

Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, the Kremlin leader first to be confronted with lock-step strong US support to NATO and European independence from Russian invasion and intervention. Thanks to the policies of the present US government, Stalin likely is grinning in his grave.

For the record, first, I’m fairly sure most of the US negotiators see themselves as American patriots with strong values and good morals. Many of them, probably, are honestly trying to do the right thing. This is certainly gross incompetence and in my view negligence. But I’m not calling them intentionally evil.

Second, the Biden administration missed a giant opportunity and could have prevented most if not all of this. All they had to do was position US troops inside Ukraine sometime prior to November 2024. Had they done so, then all the other calculations and negotiations being made now would be made with a US troop presence in Ukraine, and that would have been huge leverage. How much would that have coalesced NATO? What would Putin have given to reverse that? It’s not just Republicans that step on foreign policy rakes.

You know, by now, Ukrainian resiliency shouldn’t exactly be a secret to anyone

I think the average Ukrainian reaction to the Trump-led American betrayal of Ukraine – because that is how it is being seen inside Ukraine – is defiance. And a lot of humor. From the Ukrainian perspective, Russia and real war is a catastrophe and national disaster that will be resisted and defeated, but the cost is high. The US threatening Ukraine – actually, that’s kind of funny by comparison.

The US talking about picking up its marbles and going home, and cutting off military assistance the US has jerked Ukraine around for years on and cut off for five months during some of the worst fighting? I would say the Ukrainian view on that is that, compared to Putin and the Russians, Trump and the Americans are a tinpot joke, and the Americans can just get stuffed. I will spare you the hundreds of photo-shops of Donald J. Trump with a Hitler mustache.

Ukrainian combat veteran peels American flag patches from his helmet. (Note to self, I have similar patches on my flak vest, this may be problem…)