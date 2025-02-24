As Ukraine enters its fourth year of defending against a full-scale Russian invasion, there is a feeling of change in the air – hope that 2025 might bring an end to the fighting, but deep concern that a high price might be paid for a fleeting and unjust peace.

Russia is at its weakest point since February 2022: economically, militarily and politically. Within six months to a year, Russia will need a pause in the war. But until there is a ceasefire, Russia’s overnight bombings and frontline assaults continue.

Ukraine is also feeling the strains of war. The population is tired. Even though the casualty ratio is roughly three Russians for every one Ukrainian, the Ukrainians care more about that one soldier than Russia does for dozens of its own soldiers. The front line has scarcely moved in two years, but the costs to Ukraine are high.

US President Donald Trump is now shaking up everything. He seeks to end the war as soon as possible – something Ukraine desires – but Ukrainians fear the terms will reward Russia.

Trump has promised lower global energy prices and sanctions if Russia does not end the war – yet he has also blocked language naming Russia as an aggressor, called Ukrainian President Zelensky a dictator, and threatened to cut off military support to Ukraine if Zelensky does not share 50% of Ukraine’s natural resource revenue with the United States.

He has alienated America’s European allies, even as he wants them to shoulder more of Europe’s defense burden.

The coming weeks will determine what a possible peace in Ukraine could look like. It may be that once again, an unjust war turns into an uneasy “peace.” This time, however, Ukraine and the West need to use the time a ceasefire provides better than Russia.

We must come together to strengthen Ukraine militarily, rebuild the economy, provide credible security assurances, and accelerate Ukraine’s integration into the EU and NATO. Anything less will give Putin the advantage and make future Russian attacks and Ukraine and possibly other European countries inevitable.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.