As Ukraine enters its fourth year of defending against a full-scale Russian invasion, there is a feeling of change in the air – hope that 2025 might bring an end to the fighting, but deep concern that a high price might be paid for a fleeting and unjust peace.

Russia is at its weakest point since February 2022:  economically, militarily and politically.  Within six months to a year, Russia will need a pause in the war.  But until there is a ceasefire, Russia’s overnight bombings and frontline assaults continue.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukraine is also feeling the strains of war. The population is tired.  Even though the casualty ratio is roughly three Russians for every one Ukrainian, the Ukrainians care more about that one soldier than Russia does for dozens of its own soldiers.  The front line has scarcely moved in two years, but the costs to Ukraine are high.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump is now shaking up everything.  He seeks to end the war as soon as possible – something Ukraine desires – but Ukrainians fear the terms will reward Russia.

Trump has promised lower global energy prices and sanctions if Russia does not end the war – yet he has also blocked language naming Russia as an aggressor, called Ukrainian President Zelensky a dictator, and threatened to cut off military support to Ukraine if Zelensky does not share 50% of Ukraine’s natural resource revenue with the United States. 

Ukraine Before 2022 – A Reminder of What Ukrainians Are Fighting For
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Before 2022 – A Reminder of What Ukrainians Are Fighting For

A glimpse of life in Ukraine before Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion.

He has alienated America’s European allies, even as he wants them to shoulder more of Europe’s defense burden.

The coming weeks will determine what a possible peace in Ukraine could look like.  It may be that once again, an unjust war turns into an uneasy “peace.” This time, however, Ukraine and the West need to use the time a ceasefire provides better than Russia. 

We must come together to strengthen Ukraine militarily, rebuild the economy, provide credible security assurances, and accelerate Ukraine’s integration into the EU and NATO.  Anything less will give Putin the advantage and make future Russian attacks and Ukraine and possibly other European countries inevitable.

Advertisement

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kurt Volker
Kurt Volker
Ambassador Kurt Volker is a Distinguished Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. A leading expert in US foreign and national security policy, he served as US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations from 2017-2019, and as US Ambassador to NATO from 2008-2009. 
More on 3rd Anniversary Specials
‘Ukraine Is Standing but America Is Falling’ – Serhii Plokhii Ukraine
‘Ukraine Is Standing but America Is Falling’ – Serhii Plokhii
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Feb 24, 2022 – Memories of Those Who Were Not Afraid as War Began EXCLUSIVE 3rd Anniversary Specials
Feb 24, 2022 – Memories of Those Who Were Not Afraid as War Began
By Sergii Kostezh
5h ago
After 3 Years of Hell, We Stand Firm Top News
After 3 Years of Hell, We Stand Firm
By Bohdan Nahaylo
5h ago
3 Years of Russia’s Barbaric Onslaught: Lessons for Ukrainians 3rd Anniversary Specials
OPINION: 3 Years of Russia’s Barbaric Onslaught: Lessons for Ukrainians
By Karina Dolomanzhy
10h ago
Read Next
Three Years of War in Ukraine: Drones Change Face of Combat Forever Top News
Three Years of War in Ukraine: Drones Change Face of Combat Forever
By Stefan Korshak
35m ago
Born Under Air Raids: The Children Who Never Knew Peace EXCLUSIVE Top News
Born Under Air Raids: The Children Who Never Knew Peace
By Alisa Orlova
2h ago
Ukraine Before 2022 – A Reminder of What Ukrainians Are Fighting For Top News
Ukraine Before 2022 – A Reminder of What Ukrainians Are Fighting For
By Leo Chiu
6h ago
Three Years of War: A Void to Fill Top News
OPINION: Three Years of War: A Void to Fill
By Andriy Kurkov
6h ago
« Previous 3 Years of Russia’s Barbaric Onslaught: Lessons for Ukrainians
Next » Bumbling Diplos, Figs for America, Deutsche Qualitaet