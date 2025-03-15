How can we explain Trump’s recent aggressive actions against Ukraine?

Half a year ago, I predicted that if Trump were elected, his administration would:

1) Block Ukraine from joining NATO.

2) Cut off aid to Ukraine.

3) Force Ukraine to surrender territory to Russia by freezing the war along the front line.

So far, two of these goals have been accomplished. However, the third is more challenging. Putin is reluctant to freeze the war along the front line because it would ultimately mean losing part of Russia.

By now, it should be obvious to everyone that Trump has no regard for Ukraine. To him, Ukraine is merely an obstacle to a strong relationship with Russia. To eliminate this obstacle, he must first ensure that Russia regains control of the Kursk region, so that the so-called “negotiations” could being.

How is he doing this?

First, Trump cut off arms supplies at the most critical moment – just as Russia launched a major counteroffensive in Kursk. Second, he halted vital intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

According to Time magazine, these moves have been devastating for Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers, with “the worst losses in Kursk.”

So, there you have it: Trump is deliberately crippling Ukraine so that Russia can recapture Kursk. Once that happens, he will have set the stage for Ukraine’s capitulation under his so-called “peace deal.”

Mr. Musk, How Much Is a Ukrainian Child Worth?
Mr. Musk, How Much Is a Ukrainian Child Worth?

Thanks to the Trump administration and their so-called DOGE initiative, led by Elon Musk, funds have been pulled from countering Russia’s kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

Once Trump eliminates the “Ukrainian problem,” he will be free to reunite with his good friend – the war criminal Putin – and rebuild a relationship between the US and Russia.

The deal between the US and Russia could be a modern-day Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact….

And it seems I was right about Trump helping Russia recapture Kursk.

Reports are emerging from Ukrainian soldiers, claiming that “Russian forces in Kursk suddenly have extremely precise coordinates” for Ukrainian troop locations, logistics, and ammunition depots.

They insist that this “cannot be a coincidence” and that “Trump’s administration is trying to hand Kursk to Russia before negotiations begin as part of a secret deal with Russia.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if the newly appointed director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard – a known Russian sympathizer – is sharing sensitive intelligence about Ukrainian troop positions in Kursk with Russia.

Several weeks ago, Politico reported that foreign intelligence agencies have stopped sharing secrets with the US, citing Trump’s administration as highly untrustworthy.

Now, things may be even worse. As Ukrainian soldiers put it: “Russians in Kursk suddenly knowing everything about our forces there cannot be a coincidence….”

The smoking gun?

And here is a text from Robin Horsfall, a veteran and an important voice in military strategy:

“On Aug. 24, 2024, Ukrainian forces became the first nation to occupy Russian territory since World War II. The attack was a raid in force into Kursk oblast, intended as a distraction to pull Russian forces away from Donbas, where attritional warfare was wearing down Ukrainian defenses….

Ukraine was able to hold Kursk because of high-quality US intelligence, which provided real-time information on Russian troop movements and artillery positioning. This vital intelligence allowed Ukraine to pin down Russian forces, as “eyes in the sky” detected every move and countered it almost instantly. For Russia to advance, it needed to blind Ukraine.

On Feb. 27, 2025, a Russian general in Kursk told one of his colonels that their offensive was waiting for Ukrainian surveillance to go down. The colonel relayed this to his wife, who then told her best friend, who passed it on to my source in Eastern Europe. If it is accurate, it suggests that Russia knew Trump would cut off intelligence support before his official announcement on March 3. The source is genuine, but the individuals in the communication chain risk their lives if their identities are revealed.

This is not enough to convict, but it is enough to warrant close scrutiny. Ukraine and Europe must know who they can trust.”

Reprinted with the author’s permission from his recent posts on Facebook.

Roman Sheremeta
Roman Sheremeta

Roman Sheremeta is a Professor of Economics, Board Member at Save Ukraine and Ukrainian American House and former founding Rector at American University, Kyiv.

