Children should never be weapons of war. Yet, in the 21st century, before the eyes of the entire world, Russia is systematically abducting Ukrainian children, erasing their identities, and turning them into little Russians, while the West collectively shrugs. And now, to make the irony even greater, Elon Musk has decided to financially cut off those working to bring them home. This is not just another decision by a billionaire. This is not one of his whims, like renaming Twitter or pumping Dogecoin. This is complicity in one of the most insidious war crimes of our time – the systematic theft of children, an act that amounts to nothing less than genocide. More than 19,500 Ukrainian children have disappeared into Russia. Some were taken from orphanages and hospitals; others were kidnapped from occupied territories. All have undergone the same process – forced name changes, new passports, and indoctrination into the "Russian world." They are taught to forget the Ukrainian language. To despise the country they came from. To never learn the truth about their origins.

The children who were in orphanages or whose parents were killed in the war are the easiest prey.

The children who were in orphanages or whose parents were killed in the war are the easiest prey.

This is not a conspiracy theory or propaganda. There are documented testimonies from children who managed to escape. Twelve-year-old Makar, one of the few lucky ones who was returned to Ukraine, described how Russians at a so-called "rehabilitation center" told him his Ukrainian parents had abandoned him and that he would now finally have a "real family" – a Russian family. Imagine the psychological trauma of a child made to believe their parents had discarded them while being given a new identity, a new language, and a new life they never wanted. And what about the children who were in orphanages or whose parents were killed in the war? They are the easiest prey. In Russian government records, these children do not exist as Ukrainians. They are now "rescued orphans" meant to be adopted by Russian families and raised as small patriots of the new empire. Their past has been erased. Their names changed. Their future sealed. This is not assimilation – it is cultural genocide. But this is nothing new. During World War II, the Nazis did the same to Polish and Czech children – taking them from their homes and placing them with German families to "civilize" them. Only a small fraction of those children were ever found and returned. What Russia is doing to Ukrainians today is no less criminal. While humanitarian organizations, led by Save Ukraine, are trying to locate and bring back the stolen children, someone is now preventing them – Elon Musk. The visionary, the man who loves to play Messiah, has decided to cut funding for the team working to find and return abducted Ukrainian children. His reason? Cost-cutting? Financial difficulties? Hardly. Musk's wealth is measured in hundreds of billions of dollars. Money is not the issue. This is something else. This is the same Musk who blocked Ukraine from using Starlink during critical military operations, directly aiding Russian forces. Now, he is going a step further – actively hindering the rescue of stolen children. Directly or indirectly, his decision aids Putin's machinery of genocide.

You don’t need to bomb cities to erase a nation from the map – you just need to steal its children and reshape them into something else.