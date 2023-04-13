The US decision not to issue visas to the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and the Russian delegation he hoped to lead at a forthcoming UN Security Council meeting has prompted an outburst by the Russian ambassador to the USA, Anatoliy Antonov, on his Russian Embassy Telegram Channel.
"We call on Washington not to delay issuing visas to our delegation, including our journalists. The denial of visas violates the United States' obligation as the host country of the UN headquarters, impeding the proper, full functioning of the world organization."
- Obtain the freshest war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's daily news coverage today.
The request for visas for the Russian delegation and journalists was sent to the US Embassy in Moscow at the end of March. However, to date, not a single-entry permit has been issued.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov planned to arrive on a special plane to chair a UN Security Council meeting and according to the Russian diplomat, US authorities "have not coordinated the arrival of the plane." This is in spite of the fact that the event is only a few days away. Moscow must now be unsure as to whether or not it will go ahead.
"We expect that the Americans will promptly grant permission for the plane (to enter US airspace) without any conditions or restrictions," the Russian ambassador stressed.
In April 2023, Russia, which is waging a full-scale war against Ukraine for over a year, is presiding over the UN Security Council having replaced Mozambique as chair.
Ukraine’s Sovereignty Prospects Dim in 2024, Part 2
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (22)
Is his daughter still in the USA?.. Time for the NEW Iron Curtain and Firewall with china and russia is profoundly OVERDUE! Glory to Ukraine!
The only thing that impedes the work of the UN Security Council is the presence of Russian representatives. Well done the US I hope you stick to your guns and not allow entry to the Russian liars. Failing that the UN should be disbanded and replaced with Nations United with majority voting and no aggresive countries representatives.
Except for the UN Ambassador and one translator, I think the visas for every member of the Russian UN delegation should be revoked. Security personnel, clerical personnel, their families, building maintenance staff, should all be given 48 hours to leave the country. The building itself should be targeted for a cyber attack that disables all telecommunications in and out.
I know these won't happen. Still, a boy can dream.
Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
1. UN Security Council Seat Belonged to the falied USSR Not the ruSSian 'Federation'. Therefore, the RU have no right to be in the UN.
2. As a tErrorist State Committing GENOCIDE on the Ukrainian People, the RU must be held accountable, & treated as the tErrorists that they are.
3. RU have weaponized food, & energy, & daily bombing of utilities, are Crimes in the Geneva Conventions.
Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦 Glory to the Heroes!
🇺🇦 = Unbreakable Spirit, & Freedom!
The height of lunacy is Russia chairing the "Security" Council. Time to disband this modern day League of Nations.
Only a single person is required to chair that seat. The US might very well be obligated to ensure that said person is able to chair that seat. They are not in any way obligated to make sure that anyone else sets foot on US soil. That includes assistants bodyguards or other such personnel.
Lazaro.v apparently has some disingenuous spin to sell. Nobody wants to buy. Why does he think otherwise?
Regardless of my feelings regarding TerroRussia they should not be banned from the UN. It sets a dangerous precedent. The UN must stay neutral for it to have any relevance. Administrations can and do change. They next US administration could well be more supportive of Russia, which is actually a real possibility. How would everyone feel if Zelensky is blocked from the UN?
Kick the nazi russians out of the un security council for ever !
It could be that the Americans are waiting until the last minute. I don’t think they have said “no” yet.
They can't chair the security council if they can't reach the building :-D
I listened to Russian Ambassador speeches regarding these Visas to Sergei Lavrov and others.
They try to show themselves as victims of American aggression and injustice towards them . They still call a full scale war against Ukrainian people as some liberating special military operation
No place to Russia in the Security Council
No place to officials from country - aggressor on American land
Just keep the Russians from attending until their term is over. What’s not to like? Maybe they’ll release the WSJ journalist in exchange for UN access, but I doubt it.
The Security Council has no logical rules of engagement. There is no logical constitution that sets standards that relate to the UN charter and it's goals. Ergo, the UN SC is completely disfunctional and its history of service is proof. What's even worse
.. Literally everyone knows this and yet we still have it and we can't change it.
The US will soon lose all the privilege it had gained after WWII. No reserve currency, no hosting the UN.
@Brad Arnold, Russia is violating the UN charter, and nothing has happened. So the US doesn't need to play by the rules, either!
This is all the leverage the US has left. Sad and pathetic.
@trazom, This is some of the leverage the US has left. Other leverage includes Abrams, Javelins, and other welcome gifts for the Russian occupiers in Ukraine.
This is totally wrong and is so childish. It also illustrates the reason why the USA has wiped itself off it's own perch and why humans will not be able to avoid nuclear war. We need leaders. Not idiots.
Oh, make them bring that journalist that they are holding with them to New York and only allow them to deplane if that man comes down the jetstairs first. How cool would that be. Kamala should be there to welcome him back to the US. The rest of the Russian delegation can call for Ubers to their hotels. Let's play some hardball.
@Dieter,
@Alex,
@Alex, fascinating.
No visas until our people being held hostage are released .
Lets see what the Spring Offensive brings..