Russian propagandists have lost their minds once again, this time over comments made by the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence.

On May 7, Kyrylo Budanov, was asked by a journalist about his agency’s alleged involvement in striking targets inside Russian and Russian-occupied territory, specifically the August car-bomb assassination of Daria Dugina, daughter of Russia’s far-right theorist Alexandr Dugin, and the suspected truck bombing in October on the Kerch Bridge.

Budanov responded: “All I will comment on is that we have been killing Russians and will continue to kill Russians anywhere in the world until Ukraine’s complete victory.”

The first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, Vladimir Jabarov, in a conversation with the media, suggested that Budanov had “lost his mind and turned into Ukraine’s Osama bin Laden.”

Top Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov went into hysterics over the Ukrainian intelligence chief's comments, threatening a missile attack on the military intelligence building in central Kyiv: “Intelligence’s headquarters in central Kyiv still stands almost untouched,” he said.

“The real estate belonging to the same Budanov also remains intact. A couple of missiles could help awaken the Ukrainian leadership’s instinct for self-preservation,” Solovyov said.

“All it takes is a distraction from the prolonged May holidays and an order.”

Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry then got in on the act, with spokesperson Maria Zakharova claiming the interview meant the “Kiev [sic] regime has basically announced that the Biden administration is sponsoring terrorism.”