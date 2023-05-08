Russian propagandists have lost their minds once again, this time over comments made by the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence.

 On May 7, Kyrylo Budanov, was asked by a journalist about his agency’s alleged involvement in striking targets inside Russian and Russian-occupied territory, specifically the August car-bomb assassination of Daria Dugina, daughter of Russia’s far-right theorist Alexandr Dugin, and the suspected truck bombing in October on the Kerch Bridge.

 Budanov responded: “All I will comment on is that we have been killing Russians and will continue to kill Russians anywhere in the world until Ukraine’s complete victory.”

 The first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, Vladimir Jabarov, in a conversation with the media, suggested that Budanov had “lost his mind and turned into Ukraine’s Osama bin Laden.”

 Top Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov went into hysterics over the Ukrainian intelligence chief's comments, threatening a missile attack on the military intelligence building in central Kyiv: “Intelligence’s headquarters in central Kyiv still stands almost untouched,” he said.

 “The real estate belonging to the same Budanov also remains intact. A couple of missiles could help awaken the Ukrainian leadership’s instinct for self-preservation,” Solovyov said.

Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West

Victory in Ukraine is crucial to preventing Russia from regrouping and enlarging its brutal expansionist policy. The West just needs to deliver the blows needed and extract the thorn from its side.

 “All it takes is a distraction from the prolonged May holidays and an order.”

 Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry then got in on the act, with spokesperson Maria Zakharova claiming the interview meant the “Kiev [sic] regime has basically announced that the Biden administration is sponsoring terrorism.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday vowed that Russian forces would be defeated in Ukraine like Nazi Germany was beaten in World War II.

“All the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated,” Zelensky said in a video statement standing in front of a war memorial.

“Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are destroying a similar evil together now.”

LM
LM Guest 7 months ago
As the Russians harbor no regret of or hesitation in bombing Ukraine civilians nor should Ukraine hesitate to do the same. Tit for Tat Russia. Give as ye have received !!! SLAVIA UKRAINE!!!

Cedar
Cedar Guest 7 months ago
Genocidalrasschist - You say that Black September “raided the Munich Olympics”. In fact, they attacked the unarmed Israeli athletic team, initially murdering & mutilating two athletes who resisted, & subsequently killing another 9 Jewish Olympic participants as well as a German policeman. So good for Mossad that it attained some justice.

Rock Nixon
Rock Nixon Guest 7 months ago
Russia loves to say that they are fighting the US. If this were true, Russia would have to try and use nukes because their army would not stand a chance against the US on the battlefield. Slavs Ukraine

Wayne Arrington
Wayne Arrington Guest 7 months ago
The very finest sort of Orc is one who no longer requires oxygen.

Doris Bronson
Doris Bronson Guest 7 months ago
Maria Zakharova - somebody please send for the men in white coats

NotReally!?
NotReally!? Guest 7 months ago
Russian filth must be cleansed from the face of the Earth.

Greg
Greg Guest 7 months ago
Funny to hear fascist nazi Russians complaining about terrorism when Russia is the largest Terrorist organization in the world.

MarkinTX
MarkinTX Guest 7 months ago
Russia is doomed by their own history. They will soon break up into various ethnic countries. It’s already happening. Ukraine will join NATO hand the EU. They will never forgive Russia. Putin will soon die from cancer or from assassination by his own inner circle, and Las Vegas is betting odds which will come first. Medvedev will enter AA rehab and take Anger Management classes. All the Moscow propagandists will be hired by MSNBC and CNN. Joe Biden will not survive prison , but Hunter Biden will finally find love in prison. Believe me, all this will happen soon.

Rick
Rick Guest 7 months ago
@MarkinTX, Are you a stand up comedian?? Spew more stupid chit then!!!

Jack
Jack Guest 7 months ago
I Agree. The only good Russian Soldier/Politician is a DEAD one. No matter where they are, they are fair game.

