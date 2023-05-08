In a speech to mark Victory in Europe Day, President Zelensky has vowed that the “evil” of Russia will be defeated in Ukraine just like that of Nazi Germany was in World War II.

“All the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated,” Zelensky said in a video statement standing in front of a war memorial.

“Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are destroying a similar evil together now,” he added.

could be interesting for you:

Zelensky also announced he had submitted a bill to parliament to formally commemorate World War II in Ukraine on May 8 and celebrate Europe Day on May 9, in yet another step to distance his country from the traditions of Russia.

His address comes on the anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender to Allied forces on May 8, 1945 and one day ahead of Victory Day in Moscow, which celebrates the Soviet Union's victory in World War II.

“We’re returning to our country a history without ideological impurities,” he said. “It is on 8 May that most of the world’s nations remember the greatness of the victory over Nazism.

“It is on 8 May that the world honors the memory of all those whose lives were taken by that war. It was on 8 May that the Act on the Unconditional Surrender of the Wehrmacht came into force.”

The President emphasized that Ukraine would never forget the contribution of its people to the victory over Nazism and would not allow anyone to say that the victory could have happened without the participation of any country or people.

Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
Similar topics of Interest

Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine

Despite sanctions, Russian oligarchs have increased their wealth. Is the Russian economy - the engine driving its war machine - worse than the rosy prognostics? And if not, what's the West's solution?

“Many years ago, the tradition of celebrating Europe Day on 9 May was established on our continent to mark the peace and unity achieved,” Zelensky said.

“Today, unity on our continent brings us closer to celebrating the first day of our peace. And it will be right to celebrate Europe Day together with the entirety of free Europe.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
9 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
38 minutes ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
2 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Eurovision Begins on May 9 in Liverpool with Ukraine Highlighted
Next » Ukrainian Intelligence Chief’s ‘Killing Russians’ Comments Spark Hysteria Among Kremlin Propagandists