EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv early on Tuesday morning, saying it was “good to be back” in a city where “the values we hold dear are defended everyday”.

 

The president of the European Commission travelled on an overnight train from Poland to see President Volodymyr Zelensky and to work on Ukraine's quest for eventual EU membership, a reporter on the train said.

In a tweet, she wrote: “Good to be back in Kyiv. Where the values we hold dear are defended every day.

 

“So, it is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe. I welcome President Zelesnky 's decision to also make May 9 Europe Day here in Ukraine.”

Russia launched a barrage of missiles at Kyiv overnight, the fifth attack against Ukraine’s capital in nine days.

