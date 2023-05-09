President Putin led the opening of Russia’s Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday with yet another tirade against what he perceives as all that is wrong in the world.

Russophobia, “aggressive nationalism,” and the West's apparent attack on traditional values were all high on his list of grievances.

The annual event commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany during World War II and features thousands of military personnel in ceremonial uniform marching to the sound of a military band.

could be interesting for you: Read the most current Ukraine news stories for today.

Despite the celebratory tone of the parade, the event was overshadowed by Russia’s military setbacks in Ukraine and the conflict was a major theme of his speech.

Here are five highlights:

1. The w orld is at a “ turning point ” – “ war ” has been unleashed on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at Moscow’s Red Square Victory Day parade that the world was at a “turning point” and without a hint of irony, claimed a “war” had been unleashed against Russia.

“Today civilisation is again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said at the parade, adding: “A war has been unleashed against our motherland.”

He called for Russia to be victorious: “For Russia, for our armed forces, for victory! Hurrah!”