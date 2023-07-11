A Russian commander with an apparent habit of posting his running routes on social media has been shot dead while jogging in the city of Krasnodar. Who’s the victim? Stanislav Rzhytsky was the deputy head of the department for mobilization and, according to reports, a former commander of the Krasnodar submarine which has been used to launch deadly missile strikes against Ukrainian cities. His death was first confirmed by Russia’s state TASS news agency which said a police investigation into the killing was underway. could be interesting for you: See the most recently published Ukraine news reports from today.

Who killed him? That's yet to be confirmed, but Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) on Monday morning confirmed the shooting and while they didn't take responsibility, they included a number of very specific details that only someone very familiar with the killing would know.

In a post on Telegram, they wrote: “Stanislav Rzhytsky, the former commander of the submarine ‘Krasnodar’ of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, was shot dead in Krasnodar, Russia. “On July 10, he jogged in the Krasnodar Park of Culture and Recreation named after the 30th anniversary of victory. “Around six in the morning, seven shots were fired at him from a Makarov pistol. As a result of gunshot wounds, Rzytsky died on the spot.” That is very specific, did they say anything else? Yes, they even knew the weather at the time and are very confident the shooter got away unseen. Similar topics of Interest Putin’s Latest Press-Conference: Objective of Destroying Ukraine Remains Unchanged Nearly two years into his illegal full-scale invasion and war against Ukraine, Putin reaffirmed that his goals remain the same: The conquest and dissolution of Ukraine. They wrote: “Due to heavy rain, the park was deserted, so there are no witnesses who could provide details or identify the attacker.” Later on Tuesday, the Russian FSB security services said a 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack. How did the shooter know where he would be? This is where it gets even more interesting. The exercise app Strava, on which runners record their runs and compete online against other users, has a profile under the name of Stanislav Rzhytsky.

It turns out that Rzytskyi, shot in Krasnodar, had profile on Strava, where he posted his runs and bike rides. pic.twitter.com/xuJXzoE4N6 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) July 10, 2023