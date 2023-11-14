Latest
War in Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2023
Ukraine's 10-point plan, which addresses everything from child abductions to environmental damage, is a step-by-step path for peace that's actually gaining some traction among world leaders.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 23, 2023
EXPLAINED: Who are Russia’s Allies? A List of Countries Supporting the Kremlin’s Invasion of Ukraine
It’s pretty obvious who Russia’s antagonists on the global stage are, but understanding which nations consider themselves allies of the Kremlin involves a more nuanced view.
Russia
Sep. 26, 2023
The official Kremlin toll from last week’s strike in Sevastopol is one missing serviceman. Ukraine claims it took out the fleet’s commander and 34 other officers.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 25, 2023
Western analysts have outlined three factors that need to hold true for Ukraine’s troops to make further progress in the south. Meanwhile, Russian sources sound more than a bit flustered.
Ukraine
Sep. 21, 2023
It's been a dramatic day on the diplomatic front between Poland and Ukraine, as a dispute over grain exports escalated. Kyiv Post explains how we got here.
Putin
Sep. 14, 2023
The two despotic leaders, both isolated on the world stage, had warm words for each other, enjoyed a lavish banquet and even discussed sending a North Korean into space.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 7, 2023
In a rant on Telegram, the Russian embassy in the US said Washington was “deeply indifferent to both the present of Ukraine and the future of the republic.”
War in Ukraine
Aug. 21, 2023
Today we probe deeper into another curious development in the war in Ukraine and look at why a small city from the frontline has recently become became a target for frequent Russian missile attacks.
Russia
Aug. 21, 2023
In yet another extremely embarrassing moment for the Kremlin, the Luna-25 probe “has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon's surface.”
War in Ukraine
Aug. 14, 2023
A video of the incident shows a Russian helicopter nearly crashing into a cargo ship before making another attempt to pick up a soldier.
Putin
Aug. 11, 2023
Moscow has taken time out from launching rockets at Ukrainian cities to fire one at the moon. Putin has a lot riding on it and the crunch date is Aug. 21.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 7, 2023
The city of Starokostiantyniv has become a crucial target for Russian forces in recent months as it tries to stop the immense damage being inflicted by Ukraine’s 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade.
Ukraine
Aug. 5, 2023
Riyadh has grand goals for the event, but analysts suggest it will achieve little and Saudi Arabia is more interested flexing its international muscles.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 4, 2023
A 1999 agreement between Kyiv and Moscow says Ukraine handed over hundreds of missiles as well as 11 bomber aircraft. These missiles are now being used in attacks on Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine
Aug. 2, 2023
President Zelensky weighed in on Monday evening, stressing the unity between the two countries and their common goal of “victory over the Russian enemy.”
NATO
Jul. 27, 2023
On the face of it, it seems like a ridiculous question but reports suggest mercenaries signing new contracts with the group are committing to the possibility.