Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian media outlet that monitors the military, reported that at least 60 vehicles have been seen travelling in convoy and entering Belarus from Russia at the Krichev crossing point.

The column, comprising pickups, large trucks, ISO container vehicles and at least three buses, was accompanied by Republic of Belarus traffic police.

Map reportedly showing route of “Wagner” convoy in Belarus. Source: Belaruski Hajun Telegram channel.

The convoy, which activists have identified as carrying Wagner Private Military Company troops, entered Belarus overnight from the Russian Federation. It proceeded from the Krichev passing through Rogachev towards Bobruisk and then to Osipovichi.

The route taken indicates that it was moving to the tent camp in the village of Tsel, previously assumed to have been prepared for use by Wagner forces “exiled” after the failed mutiny on June 23 and 24.

The Belarus reports identified “a combination of factors [that] indicates that this is a convoy of the Wagner PMC.” These include license plates carried by a number of the vehicles which showed they had been registered in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples’ Republics.

It comes after videos were released on July 14 showing Wagner fighters training Belarusian troops and a second video which showed a convoy, matching Belarus reports, heading north on the M-4 highway. Some are thought to have been in the country since July 12.



Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal to end a Wagner rebellion in Moscow after the mercenaries took control of the Russian city of Rostov and marched towards Moscow.



Under the agreement, the group’s head Yevgeny Prigozhin stood down his fighters and agreed they would move to Belarus in exchange for Russia dropping charges.