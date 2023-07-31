At least six people have been killed, including a ten-year-old child, and 75 injured after a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Zelensky.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration, said that Russian troops had fired missiles at both a residential building and an institution of higher education in Kryvyi Rih.

"It's already 6 dead in Kryvyi Rih," he said in a post on Telegram. "The number of injured individuals is currently 75, including six children. Twenty-two people are hospitalized, with two in a very serious condition."

A search and rescue operation has ended.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on social media on Monday morninga video showing black smoke coming out of a huge hole torn in the facade of a block of flats. The footage also shows a non-residential building that is partially destroyed.

Zelensky said that Russians are "continuing to terrorise peaceful cities and people."