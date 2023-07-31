At least six people have been killed, including a ten-year-old child, and 75 injured after a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Zelensky.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration, said that Russian troops had fired missiles at both a residential building and an institution of higher education in Kryvyi Rih.
"It's already 6 dead in Kryvyi Rih," he said in a post on Telegram. "The number of injured individuals is currently 75, including six children. Twenty-two people are hospitalized, with two in a very serious condition."
A search and rescue operation has ended.
President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on social media on Monday morninga video showing black smoke coming out of a huge hole torn in the facade of a block of flats. The footage also shows a non-residential building that is partially destroyed.
Zelensky said that Russians are "continuing to terrorise peaceful cities and people."
The attack resulted in the destruction of floors 4 to 9 within one entrance, followed by a fire in an apartment on the 4th floor, covering an area of approximately 70 square meters.
As the toll of the strike rose, Russia said it had intensified attacks on military infrastructure in Ukraine after increasingly frequent drone assaults blamed on Kyiv.
Russia on Sunday said it had downed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and annexed Crimea in the latest wave of drone attacks.
Following the strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday that war was coming to Russia.
"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia -- to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process," Zelensky said.
The Kremlin responded Monday, describing the strikes on the capital as an "act of desperation" by Ukraine following setbacks on the battlefield.
"It is obvious that the counteroffensive is not a success," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that the situation was "very difficult" for Ukrainian forces on the front.
"All possible measures have been taken to defend civil infrastructure" against Ukrainian strikes, Peskov added.
The strikes in the city also damaged an academic building, according to the head of the city's military administration Oleksandr Vilkul.
In the southern city of Kherson, Russian shelling killed four and injured another 17, said the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak.
"The enemy is hitting residential neighbourhoods," Yermak said.
Comments (3)
I am having the Non-Christian thought that we need to eliminate Vladimir Putin, not to “Love Him” because he is “Our Enemy” (the Christian belief is “Love your Enemies”).
My long ago Beverly Hills Psychiatrist (40 years ago) Saul Borash, long since dead, who was an immigrent Polish Jew, told me the best way to eliminate your conglomerate enemy is to kidnap its leader to neutralize his influence, as a sign to his constiuency that his views are unacceptable. Note that the Jews are NOT Christians, and do not see “Jesus Christ” as their savior.
Putin attended the BRICS meeting in the Union of South Africa by video communications from Moscow during the recent BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) meeting in South Africa, because the South Africans said they would and must arrest him as a war criminal if he came their country, in accordance with the Western Belgian Court in “The Hague” that condemned him as a “War Criminal”.
I am having this same feeling, much like the retired MI6 military intelligence officer in Great Britain who said yesterday that “Putin will be eliminated from power in Russia within the year”.
I am deathly afraid for my Christian Soul, but I am afraid the abovementioned He and Him are correct in their assessments, and that the elimination of Vladimir Putin is the only “Worldly” solution to the West’s Problems. The “Christian God” of “Turn the Other Cheek” is simply wrong in this instance.
This is a “Tough Call”, but it is also “My Call”.
It's a tragic beyond belief. Anybody can see now that Russia is evil. And any one who dithers about giving more support WAKE UP WE ARE HELPING STOP GENOCIDE. It's really disturbing that for once we are on the right side of history some only care about the cost. The Americans have given a lot but so have others let's keep giving all . Let the Ukraine fight with both arms.Slava Ukraine!
Russia has no bounds, killing babies in apartment buildings, the world would be a better place without the Russian mentality in it. Regardless of this wars outcome the Russia people and political figures will be held to account and their society will suffer the fallout for many decades.