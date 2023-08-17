Ukraine’s Armed Forces scored two significant successes on Thursday morning, taking out two of Russia’s “Alligator” Ka-52 helicopter gunships.

Soldiers from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the downing of one in the vicinity of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, the aftermath of which was captured on video exclusively obtained by Kyiv Post.

The 47th’s post on Facebook reads: “At approximately 07:40, the fire group of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division identified an adversary 'Alligator.'

“A single MANPAD launch resulted in the successful destruction of the target.”

In the video obtained by Kyiv Post, two other Russian helicopters approach the scene of the downed Ka-52.

One of them lands and troops disembark before heading for the crashed helicopter.

Elsewhere, Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported another Ka-52 “was destroyed in Bakhmut direction this morning.”

He added: “I thank a unit of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force for the successful combat work.”

In its most recent update published last month, the independent monitoring group Oryx – which only counts losses confirmed through open sources – reported that the Russian military had lost 101 helicopters since February 2022 including 87 destroyed, 12 damaged and one captured by Ukrainian forces.

The latest shootdowns – if confirmed – would take the total to 103, 42 of them the Ka-52.

It’s less than two weeks since the last Alligator was shot down after Kyiv’s forces took out the 40th near Robotyne on Monday, Aug. 7

The Kamaz Ka-52 Alligator is considered by military experts as one of the best attack helicopters in the world due to its counter-rotating rotors, “smart” targeting systems, thick armor and powerful armament.

It has a crew of two and one unit is priced at around $10 million. A heavily-advertised feature of the aircraft is the Vikhr attack missile, a weapon Moscow claims can destroy any tank at a 10 km. range, enabling Ka-52 gunners to pick off targets well outside the reach of most Ukrainian air defense weapons.

At least some of Ukraine’s counteroffensive equipment losses are believed to have been inflicted by Ka-52s hovering over the battlefield and firing rockets, according to Forbes.

Despite what the number of downed Ka-52s downed might suggest, the aircraft is an incredibly sturdy piece of kit – a video shot somewhere over Ukraine in June showed one flying back to base missing a big chunk of its tail.