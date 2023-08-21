In an interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, two Russian soldiers said that they feel they’re being rejected by Muscovites.

“Indeed, while on the metro, people distance themselves, uttering, ‘Ew, murderer,’” one of the soldiers said.

Pegov, the founder of the pro-invasion military blog WarGonzo, posted his interview with the soldiers on his Telegram channel.

“You go on the metro, and people stare at you because you wear a uniform. Again, I didn't go voluntarily, I received a summons and came to the military enlistment office. I didn't run away or hide like you. I acted like a law-abiding citizen. But when I come on holiday, they point fingers at me,” the soldier said.

The soldier said that Muscovites ask him why he couldn't evade the draft.

“And as it is widely known that Muscovites consider themselves 'better, smarter than others,’ they usually ask me ‘Why couldn't I avoid getting drafted?’ like ‘Why didn't I move somewhere abroad?’...Yes, and this is disgusting,” he said.