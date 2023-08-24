UPDATE: Russian media has reported that Prigozhin’s body has been positively identified.

Though official identification of Prigozhin’s body has not yet been confirmed, a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel, Grey Zone, said he was dead, hailing him a hero and a patriot killed by unidentified people it called “traitors to Russia.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group which in June attempted to topple Russia's military leadership, was on board a plane that crashed on Wednesday, with all passengers killed, Russian officials have said.

Let’s start with the most pressing question first…

Who did it?

Officially, we don’t know.

Unofficially, if it wasn’t President Putin it will be one of the biggest plot twists of the long-running Wagner saga.

Prigozhin’s short-lived rebellion was seen as the biggest challenge to Putin's authority since he came to power and is more than enough motive for a man who is no stranger to assassinations.

International reaction to the plane crash was neither cautious nor subtle.

“I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised," United States President Joe Biden said.

“There's not much that happens in Russia that (President) Putin's not behind. But I don't know enough to know the answer.”

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said on social media that the plane crash was “a signal from Putin to Russia's elites ahead of the 2024 elections. 'Beware! Disloyalty equals death'.”

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW)said Putin “almost certainly” ordered the death of Prigozhin, adding: “Elements of the Russian military, especially Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov, would be extremely unlikely to execute Prigozhin without Putin’s order.”

What has Putin said?

Nothing so far. Putin has given a speech for the 80th anniversary of the Kursk battle in World War II but did not mention the crash and hailed “all our soldiers who are fighting bravely and resolutely” in the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Kremlin and the defence ministry were yet to react.

What was the cause of the crash?

What caused the plane to plummet from the sky pouring smoke is not known for certain at this stage, but according to flight tracking data the aircraft appeared fine until a precipitous drop in its final 30 seconds.

“Whatever happened, happened quickly,” Ian Petchenik of Flightradar24 told Reuters.

The plane – a Brazilian Embraer (EMBR3.SA) Legacy 600 executive jet – has a pretty solid safety record, recording only one accident in over 20 years of service.

Videos posted to social media show what some have claimed is the smoke trail of an anti-aircraft missile though this theory has not yet been confirmed.