At least seven people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Dnipro city that damaged residential buildings and water and gas pipes, the local governor said Thursday, August 24.

"Powerful explosions occurred in Dnipro in the middle of the night. The enemy hit the city with missiles," Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Six of the seven wounded had been hospitalised, he said.

Two residential buildings, commercial buildings and busses and cars in the central Ukrainian city were also damaged, Lysak said, adding that one of the missiles had been shot down by air defences.

Pictures shared on Lysak's Telegram account showed debris on top of a car with its windows smashed and debris littering the floor.

Details about the destruction were still being clarified, he said.

AFP
