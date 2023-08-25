In a daring dawn raid with small boats, Ukrainian commandos damaged a critical Russian air force radar base operating on the Crimea coast, as Kyiv widened a campaign of long-range attacks against the Russian-occupied peninsula. Ukrainian special operators landing near the Crimean resort village Mayak hit an air space monitoring installation manned by the Russian Aerospace Forces’ 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment, knocking out a Nebo-M radar and Kasta-2E2 radar, effectively shutting down the site for months, Andriy Yusov, the spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (HUR), said in Thursday evening television comments. could be interesting for you: Check out the freshest Ukraine news items as of today. The Armed Forces of Ukraine’s (AFU) early Thursday morning attack against the sensitive military installation in Crimea, a Ukrainian territory annexed illegally by Russia in 2014, reportedly met no resistance. Social media images recorded by beachgoers at the adjacent village of Olenivka showed smoke rising from the base. Tourist comment on audio reported gunfire and explosions at the military site.

The Russian coastal missile complex "Bastion" was destroyed as a result of an explosion in occupied Crimea, - Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.



It has also been reported that the Russian air defense system on the Tarkhankut peninsula near Olenivka village. pic.twitter.com/MVsezSaFZj — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) August 23, 2023

The Ukrainian media platform Krym.Realii reported the first explosions took place “around 5 a.m.” A statement from the Moscow-controlled Crimea regional government confirmed that armed Ukrainians had landed near Cape Tarkhankut and the village of Olenivka, and that local security forces were responding to the raid. Yusov said the HUR commandos killed or severely wounded as many as 30 Russian military personnel and destroyed four Russian navy motorboats before escaping without casualties. HUR later released video showing Ukrainian commandos aboard Zodiac-style amphibious boats and firing crew-served weapons. Similar topics of Interest Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine Despite sanctions, Russian oligarchs have increased their wealth. Is the Russian economy - the engine driving its war machine - worse than the rosy prognostics? And if not, what's the West's solution?

Special operations forces of Ukrainian military intelligence with the Ukrainian Navy landed on the shores of Crimea in small boats. They engaged in combat with Russian occupiers in the area of Olenivka and Mayak, inflicting losses.#CrimeaIsUkraine https://t.co/sDGlZw5v3n pic.twitter.com/0JccRnqSYj — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) August 24, 2023

Other images showed masked operators standing on a beach purportedly near Mayak base and displaying a Ukrainian flag. There were no images supporting Russian personnel losses or damage to Russian military equipment. The Nebo-M is a high-end multi-functional military radar system mounted on a heavy truck. It is advertised by the Kremlin to be capable of monitoring air space to a range of 1,200 kilometers and handing over the location of detected aircraft to anti-aircraft missile launchers. The Kasta-2 radar has a range of 40 kilometers and is designed to detect aircraft flying even only a few meters above the ground. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Mayak base is a critical piece of the Kremlin air surveillance network over the central Black Sea. There was no early official Kremlin comment on the attack. Boris Rozhin, a Moscow-based blogger and “military correspondent” strongly supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Friday morning comments said the Ukrainian raid was “chased away by a single security guard with a carbine,” that no Russian facility had suffered any damage and that the whole operation was little more than a Kyiv plan to create images for TikTok. By contrast, the equally pro-Kremlin blogger Vladimir Rogov, in a Thursday comment on his Telegram channel RybarZ, accused Crimean authorities of lying about damage caused by the Ukrainian raiders and claiming no Russian losses were suffered, when in fact surveillance equipment was damaged and service personnel were killed. More to come The Thursday commando attack was part of an increasingly intense Ukrainian campaign to damage Russian military infrastructure in the peninsula, Rogov said. “This is already the second incident in the vicinity of the Cape (Tarkhankut) in the last few days. Very recently the AFU ran a complex attack at this location that destroyed an S-400 anti-aircraft system, and now they (AFU commandos) are making amphibious landings,” Rogov said. On August 23, according to official Kyiv reports, Ukrainian naval units fired a Neptune cruise missile from an undisclosed location to strike and destroy a Russian 48Y6-K1 Podlet air reconnaissance radar, the main air surveillance system for Russia’s top-of-the-line S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile. The attack – at a range of at least 110 kilometers, and hitting an S-400 battery in Olenivka, adjacent to the village of Mayak – also destroyed an S-400 missile launcher, Ukrainian military journalist Yuriy Butusov wrote in a Thursday report.

⚡️Russian #S400 system destroyed in temporarily occupied #Crimea, Ukraine’s Intelligence reported.



An explosion occurred near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut, destroying a Russian long- and medium-range S-400 Triumph air defense system. The system itself, its missiles… pic.twitter.com/jBx9VTbl64 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) August 23, 2023