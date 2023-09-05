Russian claims that it repelled an attack by Ukrainian intelligence operatives have been mocked by the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) which has not only claimed responsibility for the attack but also said they had killed two FSB border guards in the operation.

Oleksandr Bogomaz, the Governor of Bryansk Region, reported on Sept. 4, that personnel from the Federal Security Service (FSB) Border Department in the region, along with units from the Russian Ministry of Defense in the Sevsky District border area, “thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and intelligence group to infiltrate the Russian Federation.”

could be interesting for you: Read the most current Ukraine news stories for today.

Bogomaz also shared images on his Telegram channel, which he claimed depicted “weapons and ammunition, including foreign-made ammunition, abandoned by the saboteurs ” allegedly discovered at the scene of the confrontation.

In response, RDK fighters ridiculed the Russian authorities’ claims of successfully repelling the operation. Volunteers stated that during their mission, they had eliminated two FSB Border Service personnel, a detail left out of Bogomaz’s reports of success.

“Congratulations to the FSB of the Russian Federation on another ‘squeezing out’! The ‘effective defense against the Ukrainian DRG attack’ might not have been quite as successful if it weren’t for the loss of at least two department employees,” read the RDK’s message on their Telegram channel.