Russian claims that it repelled an attack by Ukrainian intelligence operatives have been mocked by the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) which has not only claimed responsibility for the attack but also said they had killed two FSB border guards in the operation.
Oleksandr Bogomaz, the Governor of Bryansk Region, reported on Sept. 4, that personnel from the Federal Security Service (FSB) Border Department in the region, along with units from the Russian Ministry of Defense in the Sevsky District border area, “thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and intelligence group to infiltrate the Russian Federation.”
Bogomaz also shared images on his Telegram channel, which he claimed depicted “weapons and ammunition, including foreign-made ammunition, abandoned by the saboteurs ” allegedly discovered at the scene of the confrontation.
In response, RDK fighters ridiculed the Russian authorities’ claims of successfully repelling the operation. Volunteers stated that during their mission, they had eliminated two FSB Border Service personnel, a detail left out of Bogomaz’s reports of success.
“Congratulations to the FSB of the Russian Federation on another ‘squeezing out’! The ‘effective defense against the Ukrainian DRG attack’ might not have been quite as successful if it weren’t for the loss of at least two department employees,” read the RDK’s message on their Telegram channel.
The RDK claimed that their unit’s fighters conducted the operation, with no mention of any Ukrainian saboteurs being involved.
“By the way, you’re once again mistaken: your boys/office men were not killed by the ‘UkroDRG’ but by Russian Volunteer Corps fighters!” the Russian volunteers clarified.
They also shared photographs from the operation in Russia’s Bryansk region and showed screenshots of publications about the elimination of FSB representatives.
Prior to this incident, RDK fighters conducted a similar operation in the Bryansk region with clashes in March.
In late May, members of two pro-Ukrainian groups, the RDK and the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR), crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia’s Belgorod region using two tanks, an armored personnel carrier, and nine other armored vehicles. They caused two days of widespread disruption in the Belgorod region.
Russia was compelled to deploy jets and artillery to repel the armed attackers, exposing vulnerabilities along Moscow's borders and causing considerable embarrassment for the Kremlin.
Ukraine has emphasized that the individuals involved in these actions are exclusively Russian citizens.
Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), reported that the groups initiated an operation in the Belgorod Region with the aim of “liberating these territories from the so-called Putin regime” and creating a “security zone” along the border to safeguard Ukrainian civilians from further Russian shelling.
