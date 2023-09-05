Kyiv has drafted a law aimed at closing a loophole that “a significant number of individuals” had been using to avoid being conscripted into Ukraine’s armed forces.

Under current legislation, men aged 18-60 are exempt from being mobilized if they are students enrolled on a higher education course.

The new law seeks to limit this so that it would only apply to those aged over 30 as a large increase in the number of older, male students since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine suggests it was being used to avoid conscription.

could be interesting for you:

From 2019 to 2021, around 40,000 male students in Ukraine were aged over 25. After February 2022, this number jumped to 106,000.

In the explanatory note, the draft law's authors emphasize that, with the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion, a "significant number of individuals of conscription age" exploited this legal provision to evade conscription during mobilization.

These individuals often pursued education at a level equal to or lower than their prior education.

The draft law's authors believe that "the practice of evading conscription for military service during mobilization negatively impacts Ukraine's national security and defense".

"It also affects the morale and psychological well-being of military personnel who defend Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity with arms in hand."

The Kyiv Post reached out for comments to one of the initiative's authors, the president's representative in parliament, Fedir Venislavskyi, and the deputy head of the pro-presidential faction "Servant of the People," Yevgenia Kravchuk. The People's Deputies noted that the draft law had not yet been discussed during the faction meeting.

Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
Similar topics of Interest

Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack

The attack targeted regions including the capital Kyiv, the southern region of Kherson as well as the western Khmelnytsky region.

"The committee (on issues of national security, defense, and intelligence) discussed it. There is an understanding of the correctness of the draft law," said Venislavskyi.

However, it remains uncertain when the document might be considered in the parliament's session hall and whether this legislative initiative will receive support from the majority of deputies.

 "Predicting political outcomes is often more challenging than forecasting the weather," Venislavskyi remarked.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Julia Struck
Julia Struck
Julia Struck is a news writer and Kyiv Post correspondent who has previously worked as a parliamentary editor, journalist, and news editor. She has specialized in covering the work of Ukrainian parliament, government, and law enforcement agencies.
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms War in Ukraine
3 minutes ago
OPINION: Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms
By Denys Maslov
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Anti-Kremlin Russian Nationals Strike Inside Russia, Eliminate 2 FSB Border Guards
Next » Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for Sept 5 (N. America Edition): ‘Russia Not Preparing for Winter’