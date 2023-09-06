Rustem Umerov has been officially appointed Ukraine’s new Minister of Defense by the country’s parliament, vowing to do “everything possible and impossible for the victory of Ukraine.”

In a post on social media after his new position was confirmed by the Verkhovna Rada, he defined victory as “when we liberate every centimeter of our country and every one of our people.”

could be interesting for you: Read the most current war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's daily news updates today.

“Those who, unfortunately, are temporarily captive – will definitely be returned. Everyone – children, prisoners of war, political prisoners, civilians.

“Let's return normal and decent life to Ukrainian cities that are unfortunately temporarily occupied.

“We know people are out there waiting for us. Because these are our people, and our territories.”