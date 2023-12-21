Latest

Ukraine's New Mobilization Bill: Debates, Delays, Rebuffs and Rewrites
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 08:14
As lawmakers and military keep tweaking the draft law on mobilization, President Zelensky expresses doubts about the number of men that will be necessary.
By Maryna Shashkova
Ukrainian Defense Minister Attends Inaugural Meeting of ‘Artillery Coalition’ in Paris Remotely
France
Jan. 18, 16:41
Slated to attend the meeting Rustem Umerov canceled his visit to Paris at the last moment “for security reasons” but participated in the event chaired by his French counterpart online.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Rebuffs Mobilization Bill – Here’s Why It’s So Controversial
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 03:52
Commander Zaluzhny said the army needs half a million new troops for military plans, possible losses and to eventually demobilize those who've fought since the start of Russia's 2022 invasion.
By Maryna Shashkova
IT Positions Second Most Popular Among Military Applicants: Recruitment Platform
Ukraine
Jan. 4, 19:37
According to the head of a recruitment platform that helps recruit military personnel, IT positions are the second-most popular in the military and receive 78 applications per position on average.
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine to Procure One Million FPV Drones in 2024 – Umerov
Zelensky
Jan. 1, 13:39
According to Rustam Umerov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, he has already initiated the procurement process by ordering initial batches of First Person View (FPV) drones.
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv Denies Plans to Punish Ukrainian Men Abroad Who Don’t Sign Up to Serve in Military
War in Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2023
The head of the press and information department of the Ministry of Defense, Illarion Pavlyuk, said Defense Minister Rustem Umerov’s comments were misinterpreted.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky Accused of Undermining Ukraine’s Military Chain of Command
Zelensky
Dec. 4, 2023
According to the sources close to the head of Ukraine’s armed forces Zelensky’s habit of talking directly with military commanders impede Zaluzhny's ability to effectively lead its forces.
By Alisa Orlova
'Umerov Picks His Team' - Why Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Has Changed His Deputies
Ukraine
Oct. 8, 2023
One of the conditions the new Ukrainian Minister of Defense made before accepting the post was the ability to appoint his own team – here's who is in so far.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
If We Appease Putin Ukraine Will Be Destroyed, Says Reznikov in Farewell Op-Ed
NATO
Sep. 8, 2023
Reznikov, Ukraine's outgoing Defense Minister, welcomed Umerov to the post while warning Western allies that appeasing Putin today would be no more effective than appeasing Hitler in 1938.
By Kyiv Post
Umerov Appointed New Defense Minister, Vows to ‘Liberate Every Centimeter’ of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Sep. 6, 2023
Ukraine’s legislature, the Verkhovna Rada, voted overwhelmingly to approve Rustem Umerov as the new civilian leader of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.
By Kyiv Post