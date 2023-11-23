On Wednesday, Ukrainian soldiers on the ground near Avdiivka posted on social media that they had an eerie feeling that they were witnessing a regrouping moment for Moscow’s forces, a sort of relative calm before the storm.

By Thursday morning, that storm arrived: a massive assault that was being called the “third wave,” with hordes of Russian infantrymen surging into Ukrainian fire, platoon after platoon.

“The fields are just littered with corpses,” said “Oleksandr,” a deputy commander of a Ukrainian battalion in the 47th Mechanized Brigade, to AFP. “They are trying to exhaust our lines with constant waves of attacks,” he said, without providing his full name.

Said a drone operator with the call sign, “Trauma”: “Some die, others keep on coming. Its like a zombie movie,” he told AFP.

Kyiv’s forces responded to the attacks with artillery, mortars, grenades, drones and cannons fired from Bradley fighting vehicles.

Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavski offered some perspective in numbers, on a Telegram post Thursday afternoon.

“The enemy’s losses in manpower and armored vehicles are increasing — 8 tanks were destroyed, and the total loss in manpower is more than 700 people. In the operational zone of the Tavria Air Defense Forces, the enemy carried out 11 airstrikes, carried out 56 combat engagements and fired 973 artillery shells.

Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks
Similar topics of Interest

Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks

On five occasions, Ukrainian defense forces promptly detected the movement of Russian special forces sabotage groups and took military action against them.

“Our defenders are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka direction,” he said.

Featured
5 Dubious Highlights from Putin’s Big End of Year Speech

5 Dubious Highlights from Putin’s Big End of Year Speech

'We'll March on Russia’ – Russian Soldiers Furious with Kremlin Over Lack of Leave

'We'll March on Russia’ – Russian Soldiers Furious with Kremlin Over Lack of Leave

Russia’s Night Drones Pose a Serious New Threat to Ukraine's Troops

Russia’s Night Drones Pose a Serious New Threat to Ukraine's Troops

Tarnavski added that “51 items of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 8 tanks, 13 anti-aircraft guns, 8 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft vehicles, 15 anti-aircraft missiles, 5 vehicles. 2 ammunition depots and 4 important enemy facilities were also destroyed. Another 44 enemy vehicles were damaged.

Oleksandr Shtupun, Spokesperson of the Tavria Group of Forces, said there were about 40,000 Russian soldiers operating in the Avdiivka area.

The Russians dug tunnels to reach Ukrainian positions, going so far as to even plant mines behind them, one soldier reported in a TV interview from the front:

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
John Moretti
John Moretti
John Moretti is a freelance journalist and author dividing his time between Europe and the United States. He has also spent more than a decade working with companies that protect travelers from health and security emergencies abroad. His academic background is in Eastern European Studies, international public policy and counterterrorism.
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
ALFA BRAVO
ALFA BRAVO Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Dude you are killing your own soldiers (prisoner of war). The zombis are drug effected ukranian prisoners in dead russian's uniform with guns but without any bullet. This is why they dont care to collect these deads. This reminds me the lyrics of a sad song (Loser - Beck).

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Russia Planning ‘War Crime,’ Will Deport Ukrainians Without Kremlin Passports from Occupied Territories on Jan.1
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 23, 2023