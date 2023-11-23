On Wednesday, Ukrainian soldiers on the ground near Avdiivka posted on social media that they had an eerie feeling that they were witnessing a regrouping moment for Moscow’s forces, a sort of relative calm before the storm.

By Thursday morning, that storm arrived: a massive assault that was being called the “third wave,” with hordes of Russian infantrymen surging into Ukrainian fire, platoon after platoon.

“The fields are just littered with corpses,” said “Oleksandr,” a deputy commander of a Ukrainian battalion in the 47th Mechanized Brigade, to AFP. “They are trying to exhaust our lines with constant waves of attacks,” he said, without providing his full name.

Said a drone operator with the call sign, “Trauma”: “Some die, others keep on coming. It’s like a zombie movie,” he told AFP.

Kyiv’s forces responded to the attacks with artillery, mortars, grenades, drones and cannons fired from Bradley fighting vehicles.

Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavski offered some perspective in numbers, on a Telegram post Thursday afternoon.

“The enemy’s losses in manpower and armored vehicles are increasing — 8 tanks were destroyed, and the total loss in manpower is more than 700 people. In the operational zone of the Tavria Air Defense Forces, the enemy carried out 11 airstrikes, carried out 56 combat engagements and fired 973 artillery shells.