Minister outlines Ukraine Defense Contact Group’s latest contributions Germany and Italy call on Putin to get his troops out of Ukraine On a video call with other G20 world leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he had called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine, “so this war can finally end.” It was the first G20 video call in which Putin had participated since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, AFP reported. “I called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops from Ukraine's territory so that this war can finally end,” Scholz told journalists at a press conference in Berlin, alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Said Meloni, who also participated in the virtual meeting, “We must not forget that in Ukraine there is an aggressor and a [party that was] attacked... It is simply enough for Russia to withdraw its troops from the invaded territory.” In Wednesday’s video call, Putin said that “Moscow has never refused peace talks,” a statement that stands in stark contrast to earlier remarks this week by the Kremlin that Kyiv’s administration was too “toxic” for Russia to entertain negotiations. AFP noted that Putin did not attend the last two G20 summits in person, which took place in India in September and in Indonesia last year. In his place, Putin had sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov both times. Putin has hesitated from traveling very far outside the Russian Federation ever since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest, stemming from the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia over the course of the war. Similar topics of Interest Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing Two seasoned observers of Polish-Ukrainian relations – a former deputy prime minister and a political scientist – reflect on the lessons and consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Meloni and Scholz were meeting in Berlin to discuss many bilateral agreements between Italy and Germany, but the topic of Ukraine dominated much of the press conference:

Berlino, la conferenza stampa con il Cancelliere della Repubblica Federale di Germania, Olaf Scholz. @Bundeskanzler https://t.co/IDRLWbsKr9 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 22, 2023

German Defense Ministry details contents of new aid package After this week’s announcement of a new $1.3 billion military aid package from Berlin, Germany’s defense ministry published the first packing list on Wednesday. The tranche of weapons, ammunition and equipment (among many other supplies) includes: 80 MARDER infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition (previously, the number of such vehicles was 60)

Patriot Missile System with spare parts and Patriot missiles

21,910 rounds of 155mm ammunition (previously 19,530)

12 WISENT 1 mine clearing tanks (previously 11)

2,667 crypto phones (previously 239)

81 truck tractor trains and 76 semi-trailers (previously 79/74)

309 vehicles: trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles (previously 300)

10 All Terrain Tracked Carrier Warthog Ambulances (previously 5)

49 ambulances (previously 47)

As I said today on the Senate floor, when the US stands with Ukraine we also stand with democracies across the world. Germany is doing its part to stand up to Putin’s invasion – we need to continue to do ours.



AP: Germany’s support for Ukraine is to be ‘massively expanded’ next… pic.twitter.com/mRBttV0ZsZ — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 14, 2023

Operations: Kupyansk Russian forces made some minor gains along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported. Geolocated footage published on Wednesday seems to show that Russian troops made a limited push just east of Synkivka (8 km northeast of Kupyansk):

Stridsvagn 122 працює по російським позиціям на схід від Синьківки, Харківська область.



Location: E of Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine

0:01-0:04 - 49.756683, 37.737508

0:05-0:29 - 49.766177, 37.740304@GeoConfirmed @UAControlMap https://t.co/Oq2VvDNCSg pic.twitter.com/8v3CicvhXE — EjShahid (@EjShahid) November 22, 2023

Other unverified Russian advances were reported online in the contested Serebryanske forest area (10 km southwest of Kreminna), while the Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces unsuccessfully attacked near Synkivka and Ivanivka (20 km southeast of Kupyansk), northeast and east of Petropavlivka (7 km east of Kupyansk), and in the vicinity of Siversk (19 km south of Kreminna). Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets posited that Moscow’s forces are likely regrouping and “may soon increase the pace of offensive operations in the area.” Operations: Avdiivka Russian forces intensified attacks near Avdiivka and reportedly advanced in the city’s southeastern suburbs on Wednesday, ISW analysts wrote. Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun “noted a 25 to 30 percent increase in Russian assaults over the past day”, observing Russia’s mechanized assaults with around a dozen armored vehicles in the Avdiivka area, but he said they were all repelled by Ukraine’s troops, destroying two tanks and seven armored fighting vehicles in the process.

M2A2 Bradley working against Russians north of Avdiivka.. The situation is hard. pic.twitter.com/RnGy5IRAo0 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 22, 2023