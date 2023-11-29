Ukraine has said it believed Russia was behind a poisoning attempt on the wife of its military intelligence chief, in an apparent assassination attempt targeting the heart of Kyiv's leadership. Marianna Budanova was reported ill in a hospital on Tuesday, with sources telling Kyiv Post she was targeted due to her marriage to Kyrylo Budanov. Here’s everything we know so far… Who is Marianna Budanova? Thirty-year-old Budanova is an advisor to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and the wife of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) chief, Kyrylo Budanov. HUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov said Ukrainian investigators are currently working on a “main hypothesis” that Russia was involved in the poisoning and Budanova was a target because “it is simply impossible to reach the commander directly.” Budanov said in August his wife had been living with him “in his office” and had not left his side since the start of the full-scale invasion for security purposes. Yusov told Kyiv Post: "According to the Law On Intelligence, the investigation is carried out by the DIU's own security department."

How was she poisoned? Speaking on Ukrainian radio on Tuesday evening, Lieutenant General Valery Kondratyuk, head of the HUR from 2015−2016 said: "The poisoning occurred with heavy metals. "During the tests, metals such as arsenic and mercury were found." Budanova's condition deteriorated over some time, so it is currently believed her food was laced with non-lethal amounts of poison that built up in her system. What is her current condition? Budanova is being treated in the hospital but she is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition. A source in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) told Kyiv Post: "She went to the doctor in time, if a week later, the consequences would be more severe." Were other people affected? According to Kondratyuk, "several" other HUR employees were also affected including "heads of individual areas who are responsible for operations against Russia in the Main Directorate of Intelligence." Yusov confirmed to AFP that traces of heavy metals had been found in other employees but declined to say how many. Their identities and conditions are also not currently known. What has Russia said? There's been no official word from the Kremlin yet but Russian state media channels have reported on the poisoning with undisguised glee. One talk show even invited Andrey Lugovoy on to discuss events, a man best-known for his role in the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK in 2006. While they claimed Russia could not have been involved in the poisoning of Budanov, host Olga Skabeeva smirked as she asked Lugovoy to describe how it could have happened "theoretically." She added: "Was something slipped into her tea and she drank it?" Litvinenko died after radioactive poison was slipped into his tea.

Russian state TV couldn't think of a better person than Andrey Lugovoy (best known for the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko) to weigh in on the poisoning of Kyrylo Budanov's wife, Marianna Budanova. Putin's mouthpieces smirked throughout the segment.https://t.co/rLPVWjEyuU — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) November 29, 2023