LATEST: EXPLAINED: The Poisoning of Marianna Budanova and Russian Media's Bizarre Theory

Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence community have confirmed to Kyiv Post that the wife of Ukraine’s head of intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has been poisoned.

When asked to confirm reports that Marianna Budanova had been taken ill, a source in Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) told Kyiv Post: “Unfortunately this is true.”

“She went to the doctor on time, if a week later, the consequences would be more severe,” the source said.

They did not provide further details but according to Babel, Budanova, 30, is currently being treated in the hospital for poisoning with heavy metals.

An investigation is underway into the alleged attempted murder of the Chief of the Defence Intelligence’s (HUR) wife.