LATEST: EXPLAINED: The Poisoning of Marianna Budanova and Russian Media's Bizarre Theory
Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence community have confirmed to Kyiv Post that the wife of Ukraine’s head of intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has been poisoned.
When asked to confirm reports that Marianna Budanova had been taken ill, a source in Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) told Kyiv Post: “Unfortunately this is true.”
“She went to the doctor on time, if a week later, the consequences would be more severe,” the source said.
They did not provide further details but according to Babel, Budanova, 30, is currently being treated in the hospital for poisoning with heavy metals.
An investigation is underway into the alleged attempted murder of the Chief of the Defence Intelligence’s (HUR) wife.
Yusov told Kyiv Post: "According to the Law On Intelligence, the investigation is carried out by the DIU's own security department."
Budanov said in August his wife had been living with him "in his office" and had not left his side since the start of the invasion for security purposes.
Russia has been accused on numerous occasions of carrying out assassinations and assassination attempts with poisons involving heavy metals – which are not typically present in lethal quantities in everyday life.
Budanov, a former commando who has carried off a number of daring missions against Russian forces, skyrocketed through the ranks of Ukraine’s military intelligence to become a general by the age of 35.
Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Budanov Placed on Wanted List by Russian Interior Ministry
He himself has been the target of no less than 10 Russian assassination attempts, one of which, a car explosion, left him seriously injured.
Comments (4)
Russia has targeted Budanov for assassination many times and failed every time. Attacking his family and friends is of course a way of trying to weaken him. But they failed again. Of course Budanovs people are working on similar moves as we write. There are some indications that the mapping of famous propagandists are steadily moving forward. Its the shadow war - the stuff for books and movies after the war.
For me it looks like domestic dispute. Probably dumped lover made a revenge. Who knows? In these days when wife are infidel, most probable option is that she was cheating and someone was mad, husband or lover.
@Uros, You're an idiot.
Are they sure this was really an assassination attempt? The woman seems to had a lot of cosmetic surgery, maybe something leaked.
@ElChanguito, Tell that to the other people that coward Putin has poisoned, moron.
Get well soon lady. I'm praying for you.
Job 20:5 . . . the triumphing of the wicked is short, and the joy of the hypocrite but for a moment . . .
@Eruit, well SBU is also responsible for poisoning Russian military men in Melitpol. what goes around, comes around, y say aye? we wouldn't be surprised if Budanov died in some unfortunate accident.
@S Wolfskin, There is a difference. The Russians are the enemy invaders in Melitpol and the locals fight back. In the case of Mme Budanov, an attack would have to be made by an infiltrator. Plus, she is not a combatant, so it's not even close to comparable.