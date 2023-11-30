LATEST: SBU Strikes Again: Another Train Blown Up On Critical Russia-China Railway

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) blew up a freight train in a tunnel on a vital rail link between Russia and China, sources have told Kyiv Post.

The operation, conducted overnight, struck in the Severomuysky Tunnel on the Baikal Amur Mainline deep inside Russia, north of Mongolia.

A source in Ukraine’s military leadership told Kyiv Post four explosions targeted the train as it passed through the tunnel.

They added: “Currently, the Russians use this route, including for military supplies. After the explosion, it was paralyzed.”

The source said Russian security services were investigating at the scene and workers were trying to make the tunnel operational again.

There is currently no information on the extent of the damage to the tunnel itself.

Kyiv Post contacted the SBU for a comment but did not receive a response.

Russian media also reported on this incident. According to their information, on Nov. 29 at 10:18 p.m., a freight train caught fire in the Severomuysky Tunnel.

The East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office reported that recovery and fire trains were in operation and there are no casualties.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported the fuel tank on the train caught fire but did not say what caused it.

“What caused the fire is still unknown. Police and FSB officers are working on the spot. Also, police officers and employees of the special services work out the places of train parking," Baza reports.

Similar topics of Interest The World Bank Allocates Over a Billion Dollars to Ukraine, Primarily From Japan These funds will be directed to the payment of pensions, teachers' salaries, and support of internally displaced persons, allowing Ukraine to focus its internal resources on the needs of the military.

The attack is just the latest in a string of successes for the SBU on Russian and Russian-occupied territories since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In a documentary titled “Special Operations for Victory,” broadcast Nov. 24 on Ukrainian TV channel 1+1, the head of the SBU and other military officers released details of two attacks on the Kerch Bridge, two of the most significant to date.

So far, Ukraine has conducted two successful strikes on the Kerch Bridge that serves as a logistic lifeline between occupied Crimea and Russia’s mainland.

The first attack took place on Oct. 8, 2022, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday, which set the bridge on fire.

While most information for the attacks was gathered through open-source channels, a video posted by a woman on a yacht proved to be essential in determining the integral structure of the arch supporting the bridge, according to a counterintelligence officer operating under the callsign “Racoon.”

Read the full report here.