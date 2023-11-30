LATEST: SBU Strikes Again: Another Train Blown Up On Critical Russia-China Railway

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) blew up a freight train in a tunnel on a vital rail link between Russia and China, sources have told Kyiv Post.

The operation, conducted overnight, struck in the Severomuysky Tunnel on the Baikal Amur Mainline deep inside Russia, north of Mongolia.

A source in Ukraine’s military leadership told Kyiv Post four explosions targeted the train as it passed through the tunnel.

They added: “Currently, the Russians use this route, including for military supplies. After the explosion, it was paralyzed.”

The source said Russian security services were investigating at the scene and workers were trying to make the tunnel operational again.

There is currently no information on the extent of the damage to the tunnel itself. 

Kyiv Post contacted the SBU for a comment but did not receive a response.

Russian media also reported on this incident. According to their information, on Nov. 29 at 10:18 p.m., a freight train caught fire in the Severomuysky Tunnel.

The East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office reported that recovery and fire trains were in operation and there are no casualties.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported the fuel tank on the train caught fire but did not say what caused it.

“What caused the fire is still unknown. Police and FSB officers are working on the spot. Also, police officers and employees of the special services work out the places of train parking," Baza reports.

The World Bank Allocates Over a Billion Dollars to Ukraine, Primarily From Japan
Similar topics of Interest

The World Bank Allocates Over a Billion Dollars to Ukraine, Primarily From Japan

These funds will be directed to the payment of pensions, teachers' salaries, and support of internally displaced persons, allowing Ukraine to focus its internal resources on the needs of the military.

The attack is just the latest in a string of successes for the SBU on Russian and Russian-occupied territories since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In a documentary titled “Special Operations for Victory,” broadcast Nov. 24 on Ukrainian TV channel 1+1, the head of the SBU and other military officers released details of two attacks on the Kerch Bridge, two of the most significant to date.

So far, Ukraine has conducted two successful strikes on the Kerch Bridge that serves as a logistic lifeline between occupied Crimea and Russia’s mainland.

The first attack took place on Oct. 8, 2022, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday, which set the bridge on fire.

While most information for the attacks was gathered through open-source channels, a video posted by a woman on a yacht proved to be essential in determining the integral structure of the arch supporting the bridge, according to a counterintelligence officer operating under the callsign “Racoon.”

Read the full report here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Maryna Shashkova
Maryna Shashkova
Ukrainian journalist. Senior Corespondent at Kyiv Post. I have been working as a journalist for almost 10 years. I write about Ukrainian politics and social issues.
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (3)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Ted
Ted Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

This has the making of a film. Wow! I'd get popcorn to watch this story. There's an amazing archival soviet film on the tunnel construction where they express an odd mix of pride and resignation to the workers being exposed to unsafe radon levels joking about the "coffin pay." Stone age mentality indeed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-yvpyS5f98

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Jat Herne
Jat Herne Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

yeaaah roooskie , lol...the katsaps cant win for losing

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
The Watcher
The Watcher Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Slava Ukraini!!!!!!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous UkrOboronProm Denies Reports that It Provided Aviation Components to Russia
Next » Mobile Dentist Clinics on Ukraine’s Front Line