Illia Kyva, a former lawmaker in Ukraine’s parliament from the now-banned pro-Russian party “Opposition Platform - For Life” was killed in Russia on Wednesday.
A Kyiv Post source in the special services reported that this was a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) special operation against Kyva, who had defected to Russia at the beginning of Russia’s February 2022 invasion.
“He was eliminated with small arms,” the source said, calling the ex-politician “a top traitor, collaborator and propagandist.”
According to Russian media, Kyva's body was found in a house in the suburbs of Moscow.
Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (HUR), also confirmed Kyva’s death: “Such a fate will await other traitors of Ukraine.”
Yusov called Kyva “one of the biggest scumbags, traitors and collaborators” and said his death was “justice.”
Kyva fled Ukraine on the eve of the Russian invasion, allegedly for a vacation in Europe. Later he acknowledged that he was in Russia.
He was a regular guest on Russian TV channels focused on spreading Russian propaganda, where he supported Russia's war against Ukraine and called on Ukrainians to surrender.
Kyva claimed that Ukraine “is enslaved and brought to its knees by the West, permeated by Nazism, and it has no future.”
He called Russia’s invasion a “necessary liberation.”
Kyva was also thought to be close to Viktor Medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian politician, oligarch and close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In Ukraine, Kyva was accused of treason and sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison.
On the same day that Kyiva was killed, AFP reported that a Russian-backed politician who served as a proxy lawmaker in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region was killed in a car bombing attack.
“In the afternoon of Dec. 6 2023, Oleg Popov, a deputy of the first and third convocations of the People's Council of the Luhansk People's Republic, was killed in Luhansk as a result of a detonation in a car of an unidentified device,” Russian investigators said.
Comments
Note to all oppressed Russian people. After you assist in the elimination of all the corrupt kleptocrats of putin's criminal regime, you should have hands on access to hoards of assets they've hoarded nearby. The redistributed wealth of putins cronies should make the everyday life of your currently oppressed citizenry significantly better. Your nation is also huge and resource rich and once it transacts within international legal standards (as should all civilized nations), then in the absence of its existing rampant leadership corruption you should all see a big bump in your standard of living.
Sorry, but all the billions in the putin thugs' offshore hoardings (and now growingly more of Russia's currency reserves) must now go to the Ukrainians for the destruction and suffering your nations' imminently departing leadership has caused. Still, there will be lots left for you.
Now don't be lazy and make the Ukrainians do all the hard thug purging work for you. Its time for you to take out your own domestic trash.
Mmmh, let me get this straight. Russians, "Soviets" , big bad Germans, Hamas or anyone else assassinating people is bad. But if it is the chekists from the Ukrainian SBU -just as much the heirs of the "Soviet" KGB by the way as, say, the Russian FSB- who do it, then it is perfectly fine.
It would seem that Ukrainian operatives have considerable freedom to operate where ever they choose in the Russian Federation: can blow up vital rail tunnels and bridges in remote parts of the Far East? Check! Can promulgate a steady onslaught of strange fires and explosions in factories and other important facilities pretty much anywhere in the Russian Federation? Check! Can launch raids of anti-Putin Russian forces into Belgorod? Check! Can attack airfields and military installations with long-range fires hundreds of kilometers remote from the Ukrainian border? Check! Can get bombs planted inside of award statuettes leading to the assassination of famous Z-patriots in a pub in St Petersburg? Check! Can assassinate pro-Putin Ukrainian exiles in Moscow? Check.
I'm honestly just glad that Ukraine is "on our side," because they may well be the most fearsome warrior nation since the Mongols.
Damn . . . the SBU stays BUSY! Well done!
I wish little Yusof would call the tens of thousands of Influential and their children who have bought themselves a free ticket from Military Service, scumbags and traitors. They are the real traitors. I wish he would hunt them all down, but he is just another corrupt bureaucrat.