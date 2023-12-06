On Wednesday, December 6, Russian Telegram channels reported that the car of “Deputy of the People's Council of the Luhansk People's Republic” Oleg Popov was blown up in Luhansk near the city stadium.

Initially, it was reported that he was injured. But by evening, the Investigative Committee of Russia confirmed Popov’s death via an unidentified device detonated in his car.

Kyiv Post managed to establish that this special operation was organized by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Kyiv Post’s military source added that Popov was a “quite legitimate target, because before becoming a deputy he managed many Russian volunteer battalions, led illegal armed formations, and killed Ukrainians.”

In addition, Popov was the head of the committee on state security and defense in the Russian-occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

“Undermining the leader is the best advertisement for the effectiveness of this committee's work,” the source said.

This was not the first attempt to assassinate Popov. In September 2022, his alleged death was reported as a result of contract killing.

But in February of this year, Popov returned to his duties. The announcement of his death was then called part of the “operational game” of the Russian special services.