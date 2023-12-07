Republicans in the US Senate on Wednesday voted down a measure that would have provided about $60 billion in new assistance to Ukraine, holding firm on their position that their approval will require radical changes to immigration policy as part of any foreign-aid agreement.
The Senate voted along party lines, thus falling short of the nine Republican votes needed for a 60-vote passage. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) changed his vote to “nay” near the end of the tally in a procedural move that will allow the upper chamber to revisit the proposal at a later date.
US President Joe Biden had said he was ready to make a “significant compromise” with Republicans to get the aid passed, joining many Democratic senators who said they would support changes to asylum-policy in order to get the deal done.
In his White House address to the nation, Biden said, “This cannot wait.”
“Frankly, I think it’s stunning that we’ve gotten to this point in the first place, where Republicans in Congress are willing to give Putin the greatest gift he could hope for,” Biden said, speaking in front of a portrait of the World War II-era president Franklin D. Roosevelt, AFP noted.
“If he keeps going and then he attacks a NATO ally... then we’ll have something that we don't seek and that we don't have today: American troops fighting Russian troops.”
Meanwhile, the US State Department announced it was rolling out a $175 million tranche of pre-approved aid for Kyiv, in a package that includes HIMARS rockets, plus other missiles and ammunition.
The Pentagon had previously noted that almost $6 billion remains in approved aid to Kyiv, which the White House and Congressional Democrats warn will run out soon unless Capitol Hill takes the measure back up quickly.
Republicans have a long history of abandoning other nations against foreign invaders. They did the same thing to France and Great Britain at the beginning of WW2 against Adolf Hitler while these countries were the closest allies of United States and sabotaged FDR efforts against Nazi Germany like they're now sabotaging Biden efforts against Putin. They did that with the same excuses today they're using. They thought they could make their country safer by abandoning France and Great Britain, but Pearl Harbor taught them a harsh lesson. Today It seems that they forget the lessons of that day and need to experience another pearl harbor to learn their lesson!
Just imagine if 20 years ago a Democrat had said: "end the Iraq war and secure our border". Republicans reaction wouldn't be better than the reaction thay had against France!
While Democrats almost supported Bush agenda, it didn't stop Republicans to attack them and call team Bin-laden buddies and now they're whining why Democrats call them putin buddies?!
"JACK GRIFFIN Guest • 6 hours ago
You fucking dishonest assholes at the Kyiv Post. "
Here we go again with this short on vocabulary individual subjecting everyone to his brand of american silliness and pro trump propaganda that a blind person could see.
"YO MTV RAPS Guest • 2 hours ago
Having said that, this war needs to end. Ukraine needs to find some compromise with Russia and end the senseless deaths. As a U.S. taxpayer it’s not my responsibility to pay for Ukraine’s effort in this war."
Fighting for one's nation and the right to remain sovereign equals senseless deaths? Compromise with russia? So tell me american citizen, IF someone were to trespass & enter your home and caused you / your family harm and the police told you that you and this criminal who unlawfully entered your home and caused harm, that you and this criminal have to compromise and you have to let the criminal stay and keep let's say your kitchen or basement you would be ok with that?
It very much is your responsibility and every other americans responsibility. 29 years ago on December 5th 1994 representatives from america's government signed their legally binding national word to help my nation in exchange for our nuclear arsenal.
Suspicious as to how this "american" does not object to his tax money going to support Israel or Taiwan...both nations receive billions from the US every year for decades.
Part 2
With exception to WW2 the US needed 50 plus other nations to help it defeat little nazi germany, LOST ALL OF THEM! The greatest military power on the planet, virtually unlimited resources, almost a never ending supply of money, technologically advanced weapons...AND STILL LOST.
Now, on the 29th anniversary December 5th 1994 signing of the Budapest Memorandum...The US Speaker of the House throws a temper tantrum to find justification to NOT honor a legally binding agreement representatives from his nation's government signed their national word to.
But, this is the way of the white anglo saxon protestant. They profess from the highest mountain tops in the world about their noble wasp concepts of "truth, justice, integrity, ethics, and morality" YET fail every chance they get to practice these concepts.
The wasp has a friend in communist russians...both a culture of criminality. Their histories are littered with examples of breaking laws / international laws, treaties, agreements, and taking the land / resources of others by force and normalizing it.
Let this be a lesson to all...NEVER do business with the wasp OR communist russia.
Part 1:
The reality of the offensive is the west especially the US is to blame for my nation's counteroffensive failing. Two of our soldiers were recently executed despite having surrendered to russian soldiers because...they ran out of ammunition. The west has blood of my people on it's hands just as communist russia does and the leaders of the west and communist russia should be put on trial in the Hague for war crimes against Ukraine.
Delay F16 fighter pilot training.
Delay F16 deliveries.
Delay ATACMS.
The US knew when UA's counteroffensive was going to take place and the delays coincided. They deny us the necessary equipment we have been begging for and refuse to give THEN complain how we are not performing any hollywood type miracles where wars are won in thirty minutes or less.
Hey US...how long did it take you to win WW2?
Korea?
Vietnam?
Iraq?
Afghanistan?
What does the US-Mexico border have to do with Russia's unjustified and bloody aggression against Ukraine? How American Republicans have responded if, after 9/11, Democrats had said they would oppose any and all counter-terrorism measures unless the Bush White House agreed to introduce universal public health care? How any Americans have responded if the UK had said it could not support the US in its War on Terror because of (say) domestic political wrangling over funding for the NHS, and that they needed to sort that out first before dealing with other issues? I think the Republicans' position here is offensive in the extreme to Ukrainians in their current plight, battling against being genocided by Russia.
In Britain nobody I know or have ever spoken to has any doubts about our commitment to Ukraine and its people. We will support you even if the US loses interest in the fight. The inevitable victory would simply take longer and be more costly but will still happen. The people of Ukraine remind us of our own struggle during WW2 and we would have fought with shovels if we had to. You will not stand alone - even if I have to come there and fight myself. The US may one day need allies and friends in the future, especially in Europe, I hope they remember this when they cast their votes soon. Slava Ukraini.
@Old English, anyone who knows any history knows that, from the fall of France on 25 June 1940, until the start of Germany's Operation Barbarossa on 22 June 1941, Britain and her Empire stood alone against the existential threat posed to the world by Nazi Germany. Britons know such a struggle when they see one, and will always support a fellow democracy in such a time of desperate need. It is but one of the many reasons I have for pride in my own English ancestry.
I have no beef with the Ukraine people, I wish them well. I do have a problem with their government, as I do with my own government (current administration) here in USA. Having said that, this war needs to end. Ukraine needs to find some compromise with Russia and end the senseless deaths. As a U.S. taxpayer it’s not my responsibility to pay for Ukraine’s effort in this war. We have already given Ukraine 100 billion dollars and there’s no end in sight. Realistically, there’s no real hope Ukraine will be able to achieve their goal of expelling Russia’s military from their land. I personally do not support one more dollar being thrown at this. It needs to end and lives will be spared if it does end.
@Yo MTV raps, what do you think should happen to Putin, for unleashing mass murder, rape, torture, imprisonment, abduction, homelessness and looting on tens of millions of innocent people? How do you expect Ukraine's survivors of this horrendous genocide Putin has inflicted upon them to turn the other cheek to their tormentor? How friendly a hand would you extend to the huddled masses crossing your southern border seeking a better life in your land of plenty? And they are not committing the war crimes and crimes against humanity which those beasts in the Russian army have in Ukraine.
"President Joe Biden had said he was ready to make a “significant compromise” with Republicans to get the aid passed, joining many Democratic senators who said they would support changes to asylum-policy in order to get the deal done."
Which is entirely the reason Republicans voted against the bill - to force the Democrats to address the huge mess they have created at the border.
Instead the patently biased byline of this article. While I am ALL IN for Ukrainian aid it begins to look like Kiev Post is a bought off US liberal political tool .
@Yasha, what have Ukrainians ever done to Americans to justify them being held hostage by US Republicans as a bargaining chip over some domestic political dispute? What on Earth do you think the government in Kyiv could have done differently to affect the US-Mexico border issue either way? This is a classic case of "Give us what we want, or the puppy gets it". Why shouldn't Ukrainians look at the way US Republicans are treating them, and loathe it?
@Michael, it is NOT Ukrainans writing this article. Aside from that none are holding Ukraine hostages except in your mind. The Republicans in Congress have their own constituents to serve - first and foremost.
@Yasha, it's funny. Republicans changed the name of French fries to freedom fries 20 years ago because France was against the Iraq war, and now you are telling us this bullshit?!
It was Republican Bush who said after 9/11:" you're with us or with terrorists."
Remember this after another 9/11 nobody will be with you and they will not be with terrorists who will attack you either. They'll just ignore you like you're ignoring them now because they'll have their domestic issues too!