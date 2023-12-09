According to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, its minister Dmytro Kuleba will take part in a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The trip is connected to the European Council's decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU on December 14-15. A separate important topic will be the mobilization of new military assistance for Ukraine and the joint production of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment.

Kuleba will also take part in the Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting, the key topic of which will be the initiative's activities in 2024 to promote the European integration of its members.

The program of the minister's visit also includes participation in a meeting of the GUAM Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs, as well as bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

On Nov. 8, the European Commission recommended that the European Council start negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.

It also recommended launching negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina under certain conditions and granting candidate status to Georgia.

On Dec. 14, the European Council is expected to consider the issues of launching negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.