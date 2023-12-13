Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has “no reason” to block Kyiv from joining the European Union, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday on the eve of an EU summit.

“I asked him to tell me one reason why. Not three, not five, not 10. Tell me one reason,” Zelensky said of his talks with Orban. “I’m waiting for (an) answer,” he told reporters in Oslo where he met with five Nordic leaders.

EU leaders will be in Brussels from Thursday to discuss renewing their support for Ukraine, with a macroeconomic package of 50 billion euros ($54 billion) and a promise of formal membership talks on the table.

Orban has threatened to veto both measures, which would condemn the summit to failure and leave Ukraine -- and its neighbour Moldova, also hoping for membership talks -- out in the cold almost two years after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Kyiv’s territory.

Hungary insists it has principled objections to Kyiv’s move for membership, arguing that Zelensky’s wartime administration has not done enough to fight corruption.

Zelensky said meanwhile he hoped to have “a very constructive meeting” with Orban “because we have common borders.”

Elsewhere, the European Union must offer "full and enduring support to Ukraine" French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday, ahead of a leaders' summit with fresh aid to Kyiv on the agenda.

Speaking alongside Slovenia's visiting Prime Minister Robert Golob in Paris, Macron told reporters both countries were "determined to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, in military, economic, humanitarian and diplomatic terms", adding that "our collective security is at stake".

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
Similar topics of Interest

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
1 hour ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
2 hours ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Russia Lost 90 Percent of Its Prewar Army, Military Modernization Set Back 18 Years, US Intelligence Says
Next » 5 Crucial EU/Ukraine Developments You Need to Know from Wednesday