Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged allies in Europe and the US to keep backing Ukraine, as disputes in Brussels and Washington hold up new aid packages, AFP reports.

Macron’s “enduring support”

The European Union must offer “full and enduring support to Ukraine” French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

Speaking alongside Slovenia's visiting Prime Minister Robert Golob in Paris, Macron told reporters both countries were “determined to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, in military, economic, humanitarian and diplomatic terms,” adding that “our collective security is at stake.”

Orban and the “terrible mistake”

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated his opposition to opening EU membership talks with Ukraine, calling it a “terrible mistake” despite Brussels signalling that it is about to release funds to Budapest.

The European Commission is expected to unlock 10 billion euros in frozen EU funding for Hungary later Wednesday, the eve of a crucial summit on support for Ukraine.

Critics accuse Orban of trying to blackmail Brussels to gain access to billions of euros in EU funding, which he denies.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged on Wednesday to fight during EU budget talks this week for lasting financial support for Ukraine to fend off the Russian invasion.

“I will advocate sustainable, reliable financial support for Ukraine for the coming years” at the EU talks Thursday and Friday, Scholz told parliament.

“It is about Europe's security – that is a priority for Germany.”

Zelesnky meeting Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederikson on Wednesday. PHOTO: AFP

Zelensky’s retort

Orban has “no reason” to block Kyiv from joining the European Union, Zelensky said on the eve of an EU summit.

“I asked him to tell me one reason why. Not three, not five, not 10. Tell me one reason," Zelensky said of his talks with Orban.

“I'm waiting for (an) answer,” he told reporters in Oslo where he met with five Nordic leaders.

The European Parliament later called on the EU summit to approve the decision to start Ukraine's EU accession negotiations and condemned Orban's remarks.

Nordic support

Since the start of the war in February 2022, the five Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden) say they have given around 11 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

In an op-ed published Wednesday in the Financial Times, the five leaders said “now is not the time to tire.”

Norway announced earlier this year a civilian and military aid package of 6.8 billion euros ($7.3 billion) to Ukraine over 2023-2027.

On Wednesday, Oslo announced it was donating just over 250 million euros to Ukraine as part of this package, as well as new much-needed anti-air defence weapons.

Ukraine is facing heavy Russian bombing. A Russian missile strike on Kyiv wounded more than 50 people.

Zelesnky with the leaders of the 5 Nordic countries. PHOTO: AFP

Germany’s “sustainable” aid

