The notice, typical of such cases, does not specify the particular criminal acts for which Budanov is accused and sought.

The Russian Interior Ministry has officially included Kyrylo Budanov , the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on its wanted list, as reported by RIA Novosti , citing the department's database.

In early October, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation accused four Ukrainian military leaders, including Budanov, suspects in the commission of acts of “terrorism.”

The accusations refer to more than 100 drone attacks on Russian or occupied Ukrainian territory, including the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Commenting on the Russian statement the HUR called it “delusional.”

This marks the latest in a series of legal actions taken by the Russian Investigative Committee against the head of the HUR.

Previous charges include accusations of creating a terrorist community, committing a terrorist attack by a group of persons, and possession of weapons and explosives.

Based on these charges, Budanov was “arrested” in absentia in April 2023.

Budanov, a 37-year-old former commando whose exploits are the stuff of legend, skyrocketed through the ranks of Ukraine’s military intelligence to become a general at the age of 35. He claims to have been the target of no less than 10 Russian assassination attempts, one of which, a car explosion, left him seriously injured.

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated criminal cases against numerous Ukrainian officials, businessmen, and military personnel, with Russian courts issuing in absentia arrest warrants and placing these individuals on the wanted list.

At the same time, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are conducting investigations against Russian officials and military personnel concerning crimes committed during the invasion.