Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) provided evidence on Friday of what it said were North Korean troops’ deployments to Russia before participating in the war in Ukraine, including a series of satellite images of troop concentration.

NIS’s Friday press release detailed the agency’s findings on Pyongyang’s troop movements, which said those deployed to Russia consisted of “1,500 North Korean special forces from the areas near Chongjin, Hamhung, and Musudan” of the country.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

It said they were transported by “four landing ships and three escort ships belonging to the Russian Pacific Fleet” between Oct. 8 and Oct. 13.

NIS said that “this is the first time that the Russian Navy has entered North Korean waters since 1990” and added that another round of troop transportation, presumably by similar means, is scheduled.

Advertisement

The agency said the North Korean troops were dispersed in multiple bases in Russia’s Far East and claimed that they were issued “fake ID cards of residents of the Yakutia and Buryatia regions of Siberia” on top of Russian uniforms and weapons in a bid to conceal their identity.

The claim corroborated with claims by Ukrainian defense intelligence (HUR) that a “Special Buryat Battalion” was created in Russia to incorporate the Pyongyang troops.