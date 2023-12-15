Kyiv City Council approved the capital's budget for 2024 on Thursday, ignoring public calls to increase spending on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The capital’s budget revenues for the next year are planned at UAH 72.6 billion ($1.9bn), while expenditures are more than UAH 85.3 billion ($2.3bn).

Of this amount, UAH 1 billion hryvnias ($27bn) is allocated to help the Armed Forces.

There was outrage on social media when Volodymyr Prokopiv, head of the European Solidarity faction in the Kyiv City Council, said during the vote that Kyiv did not need to focus the city budget on the war, that it should be the state's responsibility to do so, and that "cities should live their own lives."

"Some colleagues are demanding a war budget in the city. The city adopts the Kyiv city budget. The state should have a war budget... Do you want a war budget here [in Kyiv]? Make the state budget the budget of war, and cities should live their own lives," Prokopiv said.