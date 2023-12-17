Dec. 16 – Today, the UMoD highlights the “Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System” (NASAMS) with thanks to Norway, Canada, Lithuania and the US for providing Kyiv with a weapons system that is capable of  firing a wide range of different missiles and has significantly strengthened Ukraine’s air defense capabilities against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles, and aircraft.

