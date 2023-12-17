A victim of a grenade explosion in the Keretsky village council in Transcarpathian region of Western Ukraine has died in Svalyavsky City Hospital, as reported by media citing law enforcement sources.

A 55-year-old victim, previously in critical condition in the intensive care unit, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Following the victim's death, the case is set to be reclassified as a terrorist act resulting in the loss of life. The deputy responsible for detonating grenades during a Keretskiv village council meeting had already been informed of suspicion under charges related to a terrorist act leading to serious consequences.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that 26 people, including the suspect, sustained injuries in the incident. Most were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds.

The alleged bomber, who is now conscious, remains under medical and police supervision in the hospital.

Law enforcement conducted searches at the suspect's residence, uncovering a "suicide note" with undisclosed contents.

Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko mentioned that the suspect had premeditated the act. Investigations are ongoing.

On Friday, Dec. 15, a local deputy lobbed three grenades during a Keretsky village council meeting in the Transcarpathian region of Western Ukraine, injuring 26 others.

A video published by the police shows a man entering the building, standing by the door to the meeting for a few seconds before removing three grenades from his coat pocket and casually tossing them onto the floor.

Ukrainian politician Oleksii Honcharenko identified the man seen in the video as Serhiy Batrin, a deputy from the Servant of the People party. According to Honcharenko’s Telegram update the council had met to discuss its 2024 budget.