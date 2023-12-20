Leopard 2 is the weapon of the day!

10 countries joined the Leopard Coalition and provided these tanks to #UAarmy. They include Germany (@BMVg_Bundeswehr), Netherlands (@Defensie), Denmark (@Forsvarsmin), Poland (@MON_GOV_PL), Spain (@Defensagob), Sweden (@ForsvarsdepSv), Norway (@Forsvarsdep), Canada (@NationalDefence), Finland (@DefenceFinland) and Portugal (@defesa_pt).

"Leopard 2 tanks instill great fear in the invaders. They made a decisive contribution on the front lines. Leopards also became the most widespread #NATO tank in Ukraine," Ukraine's Ministry of Defense wrote.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Russian Drone Attack in Kyiv Injures One
18 minutes ago
Russian Drone Attack in Kyiv Injures One
By AFP
Kyiv Denies Plans to Punish Ukrainian Men Abroad Who Don’t Sign Up to Serve in Military War in Ukraine
3 hours ago
Kyiv Denies Plans to Punish Ukrainian Men Abroad Who Don’t Sign Up to Serve in Military
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Lost Over a Billion Euros Due to Blocking of Border by Polish Carriers Poland
4 hours ago
Ukraine Lost Over a Billion Euros Due to Blocking of Border by Polish Carriers
By Kyiv Post
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Hungary's Orban Calls Ukraine Invasion a ‘Military Operation’
Next » Ukraine Lost Over a Billion Euros Due to Blocking of Border by Polish Carriers