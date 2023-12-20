Leopard 2 is the weapon of the day!

10 countries joined the Leopard Coalition and provided these tanks to #UAarmy. They include Germany (@BMVg_Bundeswehr), Netherlands (@Defensie), Denmark (@Forsvarsmin), Poland (@MON_GOV_PL), Spain (@Defensagob), Sweden (@ForsvarsdepSv), Norway (@Forsvarsdep), Canada (@NationalDefence), Finland (@DefenceFinland) and Portugal (@defesa_pt).

"Leopard 2 tanks instill great fear in the invaders. They made a decisive contribution on the front lines. Leopards also became the most widespread #NATO tank in Ukraine," Ukraine's Ministry of Defense wrote.