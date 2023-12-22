Dec. 22 - Today Ukraine Ministry of Defense (UMoD) presents the Flakpanzer Gepard, also known as Cheetah, a German-made self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system armed with 2 × 35 mm Oerlikon GDF autocannon. Gepard is another important element of Ukraine’s air defense against Russian kamikaze drone and missile attacks. UMoD thanks its German partners for their vital support on behalf of all the people of Ukraine.

