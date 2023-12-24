An armored assault by Moscow’s forces in Kupyansk descended into chaos last week due to a mix of fierce Ukrainian resistance and what appears to be mass Russian confusion.

Drone footage of the attack on the village of Synkivka begins with a large column of Russian armored vehicles winding its way through a snowy landscape.

As artillery shells begin to fall nearby, a mine-clearing vehicle at the front of the column makes a hasty retreat leaving the others to make their way into the village.

When they arrive at a building, the vehicles bunch together and Russian troops dismount and the chaos begins.

A Ukrainian drone takes advantage of the closely-packed Russians, dropping bombs among them before flying away.

As the armored vehicles move back, one unfortunate soldier tries to dismount but snags something and is dragged along the road. Eventually he is released, shakes himself off and takes cover in a nearby building only to come under withering machinegun fire.