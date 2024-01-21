Bare-chested horseback riding, flying a fighter jet, operating a submarine – Russian President Vladimir Putin's obsession with his strongman image has been such a prominent part of his rule that there's a dedicated Wikipedia article on the topic.

But behind all the publicity stunts to portray himself as an ultra-macho tough guy, just how tall is the Russian president?

Average, according to most sources.

Putin's Cult of Personality

To understand why Putin's height deserves an article of its own, one has to understand the significance of Putin's cult of personality in cementing his rule.

Putin has been cultivating an outdoorsy tough guy image since the early 2000s, with the (in)famous shirtless hunting photoshoot making the news as early as 2007. Over the years, there have been a number of publicity stunts that showed a seemingly daunting side of the Kremlin leader, which portrayed him as a caring hero who led Russia out of the chaos that plagued the nation throughout much of the 1990s.

Traditionally, the cult of personality has been utilized by the likes of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin to legitimize their rule, cementing support from the population even when the leader's decisions countered their own interests. The idea could be summarized simply: "He is a great man, so what he's doing must be right."

In an article published in 2011, journalist Evgeny Kiselyov described Putin's cult of personality as follows:

"Putin has built a powerful cult of personality thanks to state television, which endlessly portrays him in a favorable light under all circumstances."

In other words, the strongman portrayal could excuse him of any wrongdoings, as demonstrated by his surging approval upon the annexation of Crimea in 2014 amidst a political crisis.

The depiction of him as a strong, conservative leader also aligns with how the Kremlin tries to portray itself to the Western world. It also plays a pivotal role in the Kremlin’s attempts to garner support from Western conservatives, as seen in a somewhat bizarre tourism video published following the invasion of Ukraine.