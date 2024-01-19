On Tuesday Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs official X (formerly Twitter) account posted two photos of Sunak and Zelensky taken during their visit to wounded Ukrainian military.

While the images were unedited, the ministry’s propagandists circled Zelensky's hand on Sunak's shoulder in one photo and tried to suggest that another close up showed that Zelensky’s hand was tattooed with the words “There's no God.”

Unfortunately, for them, they also included the original photo which unmistakeably shows the hand belongs to a Ukrainian fighter embracing Sunak while Zelensky takes the photo from the other side of the room.

The MFA’s post then used the “evidence” of the photos to attack the “unholy Kyiv regime.”

Its commentary says: “A picture is worth a thousand words: ‘There is no God’ says the tattoo.”

It then continued: “And indeed, for the unholy Kiev regime, neo-Nazis & their warmongering Western sponsors, nothing is sacred.

“Hence, the PR stunts on the bones, persecution of Orthodox Christians & murders of journalists, etc.”

Screenshot of The Russian MFA X (formerly Twitter) post

The post was almost immediately met with a torrent of derision, led by Eliot Higgins, the founder of the open-source intelligence group Bellingcat, who said: “Guys, that's not how hands work.”

Other [selected] comments included:

The MFA’s original X (formerly Twitter) post and the full torrent of comment (abuse) it inspired can be found here